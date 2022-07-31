Overdose symptoms (by drug type)

Overdose occurs when an overdose of a drug, medication, or any type of substance is used, whether by ingestion, inhalation, or direct injection into the bloodstream.

In most cases, the overdose situation occurs with the use of opioids, such as morphine or heroin, and, therefore, overdose symptoms are related to respiratory problems. However, there are other types of drugs that can also cause overdose, and in these situations, the symptoms can be different depending on the type of drug.

Regardless of the symptoms, whenever a person is found unconscious with signs of having been using drugs or some type of medication, it is very important to immediately call medical help, calling 911, or take the person to the hospital, starting treatment for overdose or as soon as possible. See what to do in case of overdose and how to treat it.

1. Depressing drugs

Depressing drugs are those that decrease the activity of the nervous system and are therefore more used to obtain relaxation.

The main type of depressant drugs are opioids, which include illicit drugs, such as heroin, but also analgesics for very severe pain, such as codeine, oxycodone, fentanyl or morphine, for example. In addition, antiepileptic drugs or sleeping pills are also part of this group.

When using these types of drugs, overdose may be accompanied by symptoms such as:

Weak breathing or difficulty breathing;

Snoring or gurgling breathing, indicating that something is obstructing the lungs;

Blue colored lips and fingertips;

Lack of strength and excessive sleepiness;

Very closed pupils;

disorientation;

Decreased heartbeat;

Fainting, no response when trying to move and wake the victim.

Even if the overdose is identified in time to call for medical help, overuse of these drugs and entering the overdose state can cause permanent brain damage.

In the case of opioids, some people who make constant use of this type of substance may have an “anti-overdose kit”, which consists of a naloxone pen. Naloxone is a drug that undoes the effects of opioids in the brain and can save an overdose victim when used quickly. See how to use this remedy.

2. Stimulant drugs

Unlike depressant drugs, stimulants are responsible for increasing the functioning of the nervous system, causing stimulation, euphoria and excitement. This type of substance is mainly used by teenagers and young adults to obtain effects such as increasing energy levels, attention span, self-esteem and recognition.

Some examples are cocaine, methamphetamines, LSD or ecstasy, for example. And symptoms of overdose by these substances can include:

extreme agitation;

Mental confusion;

Dilated pupils;

Chest pain;

Strong headache;

Seizures;

Fever;

Increased heart rate;

Agitation, paranoia, hallucinations;

Loss of consciousness.

In addition, it is important to remember that using multiple drugs at the same time and not eating well also increase the risk of overdose and death.

3. Over-the-counter remedies

While most over-the-counter drugs, such as acetaminophen or ibuprofen, are relatively safe to use without constant medical supervision, they can also cause overdose situations. Therefore, it is very important to have at least prior medical advice on which dose to use, especially in the case of children.

One of the most common cases is Paracetamol overdose which tends to be done by people who attempt suicide. This type of medication causes serious liver damage when used in doses higher than those indicated and, therefore, the most frequent symptoms include:

Severe pain in the upper right side of the belly;

Nausea and vomiting;

Strong dizziness;

Seizures;

faint.

Depending on the dose used in the overdose, symptoms may take up to 2 or 3 days to appear, however, lesions develop in the liver after the drug is ingested. Thus, whenever an accidental higher dose is ingested, one should go to the hospital, even if there are no symptoms.