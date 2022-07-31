Brazilian Natural Medicine

Soy lecithin in menopause: benefits, what it is for and how to take it

The use of soy lecithin is an excellent way to reduce the symptoms of menopause, as it is rich in essential polyunsaturated fatty acids and in B-complex nutrients such as choline, phosphatides and inositol, which act beneficially in the hormonal changes typical of this menopause. period.

Soy lecithin is derived from soy, a vegetable that has active ingredients capable of compensating for the lack of the hormone estrogen. This is reduced in menopause, which is why its benefit is so visible at this stage of life, reducing some discomforts, such as emotional instability, hot flashes, insomnia and obesity.

In addition, this herbal medicine has other benefits, such as relieving PMS symptoms, fighting headaches, fighting high cholesterol and helping to lose weight. Check out the other properties of soy lecithin in soy lecithin benefits.

what is it for

The components of soy lecithin in menopause have the following benefits:

  • Reduce hot flashes;
  • Reduce vaginal dryness;
  • Improve libido;
  • Control hormonal changes;
  • Decrease bone loss, which can lead to osteoporosis;
  • Fight insomnia.

In addition, soy lecithin in the diet is indicated to help with weight loss, as weight gain is important at the time of menopause. Learn more about how to identify menopausal symptoms and what to do when they arise.

How to take

Soy lecithin can be consumed in a variety of ways, whether more naturally, through the ingestion of soy beans and sprouts, as well as in the form of food supplements, in capsules and tablets. The recommended dose of soy lecithin per day varies between 0.5g to 2g, and the use of 2 capsules, 3 times a day, during meals and with a little water is generally indicated. Check out what the diet should be like to fight menopause symptoms.

The soy lecithin supplement is purchased at pharmacies and health food stores, for a price that varies from 25 to 100 reais, depending on the amount and where you sell it.

In addition to supplementing this herbal medicine, if the symptoms are intense, the gynecologist may also indicate treatment with hormone replacement drugs.

Always consult a doctor.

