Thames 30 contraceptive: what it is, how to use it and side effects

Thames 30 is a contraceptive that contains 75 mcg of gestodene and 30 mcg of ethinylestradiol, two substances that inhibit the hormonal stimuli that lead to ovulation. In addition, this contraceptive also causes some changes in the cervical mucus and endometrium, making it difficult for sperm to pass through and reducing the ability of the fertilized egg to implant in the uterus.

This oral contraceptive can be purchased in conventional pharmacies, for a price of 30 reais. In addition, it is still possible to buy boxes with 63 or 84 pills, which allow up to 3 consecutive cycles of contraceptive use.

How to use

Thames 30 should be used following the direction of the arrows on the back of each card, taking one tablet a day and, if possible, always at the same time. At the end of the 21 tablets, a break of 7 days should be taken between each pack, starting the new pack the next day.

how to start taking

To start using Thames 30, follow these guidelines:

No previous use of another hormonal contraceptive : start on the 1st day of menstruation and use another contraceptive method for 7 days;

: start on the 1st day of menstruation and use another contraceptive method for 7 days; Changing oral contraceptives : take the first tablet on the day after the last active tablet of the previous contraceptive or, at the latest, on the day when the next tablet should be taken;

: take the first tablet on the day after the last active tablet of the previous contraceptive or, at the latest, on the day when the next tablet should be taken; When the mini-pill was used : start the day immediately after and use another contraceptive method for 7 days;

: start the day immediately after and use another contraceptive method for 7 days; When using IUD or implant : take the first tablet on the same day as the implant or IUD is removed and use another contraceptive method for 7 days;

: take the first tablet on the same day as the implant or IUD is removed and use another contraceptive method for 7 days; When injectable contraceptives were used: take the first tablet on the day of the next injection and use another contraceptive method for 7 days;

In the postpartum period, it is advisable to start using Thames 30 after 28 days, in women who are not breastfed, and it is recommended to use another contraceptive method during the first 7 days of using the pill. Know which contraceptive to take while breastfeeding.

What to do if you forget to take it

The action of Thames 30 may be reduced when a tablet is forgotten. If forgetting occurs within 12 hours, the missed tablet should be taken as soon as possible. If you forget to take more than 12 hours, take the tablet as soon as you remember, even if you need to take two tablets on the same day. It is still recommended to use another contraceptive method for 7 days.

While forgetting for less than 12 hours generally does not affect the protection of Thames 30, it is important to remember that more than 1 forgetfulness per cycle can increase the risk of pregnancy. Learn more about what to do whenever you forget to take your birth control.

Possible side effects

Some of the most common side effects that can occur with the use of Thames 30 are headache, including migraine and nausea.

In addition, although less common, vaginitis, including candidiasis, mood swings including depression, changes in sex drive, nervousness, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, acne, breast pain, increased breast tenderness may still occur. , increased breast volume, secretion from the breasts, menstrual cramps, change in menstrual flow, change in the cervical epithelium, lack of menstruation, swelling and weight changes.

Thames 30 fattening or slimming?

One of the side effects that can occur is changes in body weight, so it is likely that some people experience weight gain, while others may lose it.

who shouldn’t take

Thames 30 is contraindicated for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or who are suspected to be pregnant.

In addition, it should not be used by women with hypersensitivity to the components of the formula or with a history of deep vein thrombosis, thromboembolism, stroke, thrombogenic valvular heart disease, heart rhythm disorders, thrombophilia, headache with aura, diabetes with circulation problems, blood pressure uncontrolled discharge, liver tumors, unexplained vaginal bleeding, liver disease, pancreatitis associated with severe hypertriglyceridemia or in cases of breast cancer and other cancers that depend on the hormone estrogen.