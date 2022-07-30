Pityriasis versicolor: what is it, photos and treatment

White cloth, also known as beach ringworm or pityriasis versicolor, is a skin disease caused by the fungus malassezia furfur, which produces a substance called azelaic acid, which prevents the skin from producing melanin when exposed to the sun. Thus, in the places where the fungus is, the skin is not tanned like the rest of the body, leading to the appearance of small white spots.

This type of fungal infection is more common in hot and humid climates and is therefore very common in many parts of Brazil.

To treat pityriasis versicolor, antifungal ointments must be applied to the affected area and, therefore, it is best to consult a dermatologist to find out the best option.

main symptoms

The most common symptoms of white cloth on the skin are:

Circular yellowish or whitish spots;

Skin peeling;

White spots that slowly increase in size;

Spots that disappear after summer.

These skin changes can most often appear on the chest, neck, scalp and arms, and in many cases the patches can be very mild.

In addition, there are also cases where the spots can cause some itching, especially during the summer.

See what other problems can cause white spots to appear on the skin.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The dermatologist is able to identify the white cloth only by looking at the skin and scalp, however, if there is any doubt, it is possible to confirm the diagnosis using a Wood’s lamp. This test uses a dark light on the skin that makes the sites affected by the fungus glow, confirming the diagnosis.

How is the treatment done and best ointments

Treatment for white cloth is done with the use of antifungal ointments such as:

Econazole;

ketoconazole

Terbinafine.

Generally, these ointments should be applied between 3 and 21 days, before going to bed, according to the dermatologist’s instructions.

In more persistent cases, in which the spots do not improve only with the use of ointments, the doctor may prescribe the use of antifungal pills, such as Itraconazole or Fluconazole, for example, which help to eliminate fungi throughout the body, having a stronger effect than ointments. See which remedies are most used in the case of white cloth.

In heavily tanned people, healing may be achieved, but blemishes may still be present. This happens because the fungus is no longer on the skin, but the skin has not been properly tanned in the affected areas. In these cases, the only way to prove the cure is to take an exam, such as Wood’s lamp.

Possible causes of white cloth

White cloth is caused by fungus development malassezia furfur on the skin and, therefore, can appear in anyone. However, this fungus is more common in cases of:

Excessive heat;

skin oiliness;

Excessive sweat on the skin;

Genetic predisposition.

In addition, people with weakened immune systems, such as children, the elderly, or with autoimmune diseases such as HIV, lupus, or rheumatoid arthritis, are also more likely to have this skin infection.