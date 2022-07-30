How to make water good to drink: 4 homemade methods

The treatment of water at home to make it drinkable, after a disaster situation, for example, is an easily accessible technique that is considered by the World Health Organization (WHO) to be effective in preventing various diseases that can be transmitted by contaminated water, such as hepatitis A, cholera or typhoid.

For this, easily accessible products can be used, such as bleach, but also sunlight and even boiling water.

The following are the ways that are considered effective to improve the microbial quality of the water, reducing the chances of catching some disease:

1. Water filters and purifiers

Water filters are usually the simplest products and can be used when the water is dirty, but there is no suspicion that it is contaminated with harmful bacteria. These devices work from a central candle that traps impurities such as soil and other sediments. Filters are able to eliminate dirt from the water and one of their advantages is that they do not need to use electricity, in addition to having a more affordable price when compared to water purifiers.

However, the water purifier has an advantage over the filter, since, in addition to the central filter element, it usually has a purification chamber with special technologies, such as pumps or ultra-violet lamps, which are capable of eliminating bacteria.

Whatever the filter or purifier, it is very important to check the certification seal from Inmetro, which is the National Institute of Metrology, Standardization and Industrial Quality, to certify that the filter or purifier is effective in making water good for consumption.

2. Chemical disinfection

Chemical disinfection is another very effective way to eliminate bacteria from water and make it drinkable, reducing health risks. The main ways are:

Sodium hypochlorite/bleach: Hypochlorite is great for disinfecting water, making it safe to drink, and is easily found in unscented bleach, which contains between 2 and 2.5% sodium hypochlorite. Only 2 drops should be used to purify 1 liter of water, and let it act for 15 to 30 minutes before drinking;

hydrosteryl : is a product that can be used as an alternative to sodium hypochlorite and was developed to eliminate bacteria from water and food, and can be found in some supermarkets. To make the water good for drinking, put 2 drops of the product in 1 liter of water, and wait for 15 minutes to act.

tablets : they are practical for water purification, as they are easy to carry in bags or backpacks, and just add 1 tablet to 1 liter of water and wait for 15 to 30 minutes. Some of the most common examples are Clor-in or Aquatabs.

Iodine: it is easily found in pharmacies, and is another option to disinfect the water, being necessary, also, 2 drops for each liter of water, and let it act for 20 to 30 minutes. Its use is not indicated for pregnant women, people with thyroid diseases or those using lithium-based medicines, as it can be harmful in these cases.

Methods to disinfect or eliminate bacteria, despite being useful for making water drinkable, do not eliminate certain impurities, such as heavy metals or lead, and therefore should only be used when filters or purifiers are not available.

3. Boil

Boiling water is also a very safe method of making water drinkable, in areas that do not have filters or purifiers, however, to ensure that microorganisms have been eliminated, it is recommended to run the water through a clean cloth and then rinse. boil water for at least 5 minutes.

Boiled water can have an unpleasant taste and, to make this taste disappear, you can put a slice of lemon while it cools or aerate the water, which can be done by changing the container several times.

4. Other methods

In addition to filtration, purification, disinfection and boiling, there are also other alternatives for removing impurities from the water, such as:

water sun exposure , in a PET bottle or plastic container, and leave for 6 hours in the sun. This method is more suitable when the water is not visibly dirty;

, in a PET bottle or plastic container, and leave for 6 hours in the sun. This method is more suitable when the water is not visibly dirty; decanting consists of leaving the water standing in a container for many hours, which allows the heaviest dirt to settle to the bottom. The longer it is stopped, the better the cleaning will be.

consists of leaving the water standing in a container for many hours, which allows the heaviest dirt to settle to the bottom. The longer it is stopped, the better the cleaning will be. homemade filter, which you can make using a pet bottle, acrylic wool, fine gravel, activated carbon, sand and coarse gravel. A layer of acrylic wool must be interspersed with the other ingredients, in the order mentioned. Then just kill the bacteria with one of the disinfection methods.

These methods are not as effective as the ones mentioned above, but they can be useful in inhospitable places or where there are no other alternatives. In this way, it is possible to drink water without endangering health. Learn what the consequences of drinking contaminated water can be.