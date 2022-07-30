Kangoo jump: what it is, benefits and how to practice

The kangoo jump corresponds to a type of physical activity in which a special shoe is used that has a special damping system, made up of special springs, and propulsion that can be used in gym classes with the aim of reducing the impact on joints. , reducing the impact, and increasing the caloric expenditure, since it directly influences the intensity of the movement.

A kangoo jump class can last between 30 and 45 minutes, has high intensity and can promote the burning of 400 to 800 calories depending on the person’s metabolism, physical conditioning and class intensity. In addition to promoting caloric expenditure, the kangoo jump promotes improved balance, decreases the impact on joints and improves physical conditioning.

Kangoo jump benefits

The kangoo jump has several health benefits, mainly because the class is done at high intensity, the main ones being:

Increases fat burning;

Improves body posture;

Promotes muscle mass gain;

It reduces the impact on the joints and, therefore, prevents injuries;

Improves balance;

Improves concentration;

Stabilizes the joints;

Increases energy;

Improves physical conditioning;

Improves cardiorespiratory capacity.

In addition, kangoo jump classes activate several muscles in the body, but the abdominal and leg muscles, such as the glutes, quadriceps and calf, are the most worked during kangoo jump practice.

How to practice Kangoo Jump

To have the maximum benefits, it is recommended that the kangoo jump be done in a gym, as there will be a qualified professional to teach this type of class and able to stimulate the practice with greater intensity. Classes at the academy usually last between 30 and 45 minutes and are usually choreographed by the teacher and must be accompanied by the students.

It is also possible that the kangoo jump is practiced alone outdoors, and can even be used for running, since the impact on the knee is much smaller, with no risk of injury.

Despite being a safe practice, the kangoo jump is not recommended for pregnant women and for people who have uncontrolled labyrinthitis, and people who have “flat feet” may experience pain in the soles of the feet and, therefore, it is recommended the use of special insoles to better accommodate the feet.