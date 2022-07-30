HPV virus: 10 myths and truths you need to know

The human papillomavirus, also known as HPV, is a virus that can be sexually transmitted and reach the skin and mucous membranes of men and women. More than 120 different types of the HPV virus have already been described, of which 40 preferentially affect the genital organs, with types 16 and 18 being high risk, which are responsible for 75% of the most serious lesions, such as cervical cancer.

In most cases, HPV infection does not lead to the appearance of signs and/or symptoms of infection, but in others, some changes can be noticed, such as genital warts, cancer of the cervix, vagina, vulva, anus and penis. In addition, they can also cause tumors in the inside of the mouth and throat.

1. HPV is curable

TRUTH. Normally, HPV infections are controlled by the immune system and the virus is normally eliminated by the body. However, as long as the virus is not eliminated, even in the absence of signs or symptoms, there may be a risk of infecting others. In any case, it is important that any lesion caused by HPV is regularly evaluated in order to treat and prevent more serious diseases, in addition to strengthening the immune system.

2. HPV is an STI

TRUTH. HPV is a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) and can be transmitted very easily during any type of sexual, genital or oral contact, so it is very important to use a condom. Learn more about how you get HPV.

3. Using condoms prevents transmission

MYTH. Despite being the most used contraceptive method, condoms cannot fully prevent HPV infection, because the lesions may be present in regions that are not protected by condoms, such as the pubic region and the scrotum. However, condom use is very important, as it reduces the risk of contagion and the occurrence of other sexually transmitted infections such as AIDS, hepatitis and syphilis.

4. Can pick up through towels and other objects

TRUTH. Although much rarer than direct contact during sexual intercourse, contamination by objects can also happen, especially those that come in contact with the skin. Therefore, you should avoid sharing towels, underwear and be careful when using the toilet.

5. HPV usually has no signs or symptoms

TRUTH. People can be carriers of the virus and not show any signs or symptoms, so most women find out that they have this virus only in the pap smear, so it is very important to have this test regularly. Here’s how to recognize the symptoms of HPV.

6. Genital warts can disappear

TRUTH. Warts can disappear naturally without any treatment. However, depending on the size and location, there are several ways to treat it, such as applying a cream and/or a solution that removes them slowly, by freezing, cauterization or laser, or even through surgery.

In some cases warts may reappear even after treatment. Check out how to treat genital warts.

7. The vaccine protects against all types of viruses

MYTH. Vaccines that are available only protect against the most common types of HPV, so if the infection is caused by another type of virus, it could lead to illness. Thus, it is very important to take other preventive measures such as the use of condoms, and in the case of women, to have a Pap smear to screen for cervical cancer. Learn more about the HPV vaccine.

8. Genital warts appear frequently

TRUTH. One in 10 people, whether male or female, will have genital warts in their lifetime, which can appear weeks or months after sexual contact with an infected person. Here’s how to identify genital warts.

9. HPV does not cause disease in men

MYTH. As in women, men infected with HPV may also develop genital warts. In addition, the virus can also cause cancer of the penis and anus. See more about identifying and treating HPV in men.

10. All women with HPV have cancer

MYTH. In most cases, the immune system eliminates the virus, however, some types of HPV can lead to the formation of genital warts and/or benign changes in the cervix. Therefore, it is very important to strengthen the immune system, eating well, sleeping well and exercising.

If these abnormal cells are not treated, they can lead to cancer, which can take several years to develop, so early detection is very important.