Kernig, Brudzinski and Lasègue signs: what they are and what they are for

Kernig’s, Brudzinski’s and Lasègue’s signs are signals that the body gives when certain movements are performed, which allow for the detection of meningitis and, therefore, are used by health professionals to assist in the diagnosis of the disease.

Meningitis is characterized by a severe inflammation of the meninges, which are membranes that cover the brain and spinal cord, which can be caused by viruses, bacteria, fungi or parasites, leading to symptoms such as severe headache, fever, nausea and neck stiffness. Know how to identify the symptoms of meningitis.

How to detect meningeal signs

Meningeal signs should be investigated by a health professional, performed as follows:

1. Kernig’s sign

With the person in the supine position (lying on their back), the healthcare provider holds the patient’s thigh, flexing it over the hip and then stretching it upward, while the other remains stretched and then does the same with the other leg.

If in the movement in which the leg is stretched upwards, involuntary flexion of the head occurs or the person feels pain or limitations to perform this movement, it may mean that they have meningitis.

2. Brudzinski’s sign

Also with the person in the supine position, with arms and legs stretched out, the health professional should place one hand on the chest and with the other try to flex the person’s head towards the chest.

If, when performing this movement, there is involuntary flexion of the legs and, in some cases, pain, it may mean that the person has meningitis, which is due to nerve compression caused by the disease.

3. Lasègue’s sign

With the person in the supine position and the arms and legs stretched out, the health professional performs the flexion of the thigh over the pelvis,

The sign is positive if the person feels pain on the back of the limb being examined (behind the leg).

These signs are positive for certain movements, due to the inflammatory processes characteristic of meningitis, which lead to the occurrence of spasms of the paravertebral muscles, being, therefore, a good means of diagnosis. In addition to looking for these signs, the doctor also evaluates the symptoms present and reported by the person, such as headache, neck stiffness, sensitivity to the sun, fever, nausea and vomiting.