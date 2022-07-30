Sitagliptin (Januvia) – Your Health

Januvia is an oral drug used to treat type 2 diabetes in adults, whose active ingredient is sitagliptin, which can be used alone or in combination with other type 2 diabetes drugs.

Januvia, produced by Merck Sharp & Dohme Pharmaceuticals, can be purchased in pharmacies in the form of pills.

Januvia price

The price of Januvia varies between 30 to 150 reais, depending on the dosage and number of pills.

Januvia indications

Januvia is indicated in the treatment of type 2 diabetes as it helps to reduce blood sugar levels, which are increased. This remedy can be used alone or in combination with other drugs for type 2 diabetes and should be associated with a healthy diet guided by a nutritionist and an exercise program recommended by a physical educator.

How to use Januvia

The way to use Januvia consists of taking 1 tablet of 100 mg, once a day, with or without food, according to medical advice. The dose may be lower if the patient has kidney problems.

Januvia side effects

Januvia side effects include pancreatitis, hypoglycemia, headache, diarrhea, indigestion, flatulence, vomiting, cold, cough, fungal skin infection, swelling of hands or legs, allergic reaction, stuffy or runny nose, sore throat, constipation constipation, muscle, joint or back pain.

Januvia contraindications

Januvia is contraindicated in children and adolescents under 18 years of age, in patients with hypersensitivity to the components of the formula, in women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant, and during breast-feeding.

This medicine should not be used in case of type 1 diabetes, diabetic ketoacidosis, kidney problems and in patients who have already had an allergic reaction to Januvia without medical advice.