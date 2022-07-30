How to choose the best running shoes

Wearing proper running shoes helps prevent joint injuries, bone fractures, tendonitis, and the formation of calluses and blisters on your feet, which can make running uncomfortable. To choose the best shoe, it is important to take into account the conditions of the environment in which the race will be held, the weather, the type of tread and the size of the foot and shoe.

The ideal for running is that the shoe is light, comfortable and with a ventilation and damping system, allowing the person to perform well and avoid injuries.

The main factors that must be considered when choosing a suitable shoe for running training are:

1. Type of tread

It is important to know the type of tread so that the most suitable shoe is chosen and, thus, it is possible to reduce the risk of injuries and wear and tear on the joints during exercise. The step corresponds to the way the foot lands on the ground, and can be divided into 3 types:

Neutral step: it is the most common type and has the lowest risk of injury, as it causes uniform wear on the sole of the shoe;

it is the most common type and has the lowest risk of injury, as it causes uniform wear on the sole of the shoe; pronated step: the foot touches the ground mainly with the inside, using the big toe for momentum, which increases the risk of injury to the knees and hips;

the foot touches the ground mainly with the inside, using the big toe for momentum, which increases the risk of injury to the knees and hips; supinated stride: the outer part of the foot is the most used, and the little toe is what gives the impulse for the next step.

To know the type of step, you can do a simple test by wetting your foot and simulating a step on a sheet of paper. Then, with the foot still on the sheet, contour the shape of the foot with a pen, and assess which side of the foot most touched the sheet.

The recommendation is that people who have a pronated tread give preference to sneakers that neutralize the tread at the time of the step, helping to avoid joint injuries.

2. Environmental conditions

The environment in which the race will take place has a direct influence on the type of sneakers that should be used. In the case of running on uneven or rocky terrain, the ideal is that the shoe has a reinforced damping system, better grip of the sole to the ground and a high top, to protect the ankles.

In addition, if the place of the race is humid, has puddles of water or if it is done outdoors even on rainy days, it is also important to look for shoes with waterproof material, to prevent water from entering the shoe, as this increases the weight of the feet and causes problems such as chilblains.

3. Size

After choosing the model, you should pay attention to the size of the shoe and its comfort on the foot, because the wrong size can make running uncomfortable. The shoe should be snug enough so that the heel doesn’t slip when walking or running, but no part of the foot should be tight.

In addition, the front of the shoe must allow movement of the toes and there must be a small space to accommodate the swelling of the feet that normally occurs during running.