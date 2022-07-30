Respiratory failure: what it is, causes, symptoms and diagnosis

Respiratory failure is a syndrome in which the lungs have difficulty carrying out normal gas exchange, failing to adequately oxygenate the blood or being unable to eliminate excess carbon dioxide, or both.

When this happens, a person can develop symptoms such as severe shortness of breath, a bluish color in the fingers and excessive tiredness.

There are two main types of respiratory failure:

Accute breathing insufficiency: comes on suddenly due to airway obstruction, traffic accidents, drug abuse or stroke, for example;

comes on suddenly due to airway obstruction, traffic accidents, drug abuse or stroke, for example; Chronic respiratory failure: arises over time due to other chronic diseases, such as COPD, preventing you from performing daily activities, such as climbing stairs, without feeling short of breath.

Respiratory failure is curable when treatment is started immediately in the hospital, so it is important to go to the emergency room when signs of shortness of breath appear. In addition, in chronic patients, respiratory failure can be avoided with treatment of the underlying disease.

main symptoms

Symptoms of respiratory failure can vary depending on the cause, as well as the levels of oxygen and carbon dioxide in the body. However, the most common ones include:

Feeling short of breath;

Blue colored skin, lips and nails;

Rapid breathing;

Mental confusion;

Excessive tiredness and drowsiness;

Irregular heartbeats.

These symptoms may appear slowly, in the case of chronic respiratory failure, or appear intensely and suddenly, in the case of an acute situation.

In any case, whenever respiratory changes are identified, it is very important to go to the emergency room or consult a pulmonologist to confirm the diagnosis and initiate the most appropriate treatment.

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of respiratory failure is usually made by the general practitioner or pulmonologist, but it can also be made by the cardiologist when it arises as a consequence of some cardiac alteration.

In most cases, this diagnosis can be made only by evaluating the symptoms, the person’s medical history and monitoring their vital signs, but blood tests, such as gasometry, can also be used to evaluate the amounts of oxygen and carbon dioxide.

When there is no apparent cause for the appearance of insufficiency, the doctor may still order a chest X-ray to identify if there is a lung problem that could be causing the change.

Possible causes of respiratory failure

Any disease or condition that directly or indirectly affects the lung can cause respiratory failure. So, some of the most common causes include:

Muscular dystrophy or other changes that affect the nerves of the respiratory muscles;

Drug use, especially in the case of overdose;

Lung diseases such as COPD, asthma, pneumonia or embolism;

Inhalation of smoke or other irritants.

In addition, some heart problems, such as heart failure, can also have respiratory failure as a sequel, especially when treatment is not done properly.

Treatment for respiratory failure

Treatment for acute respiratory failure should be done as soon as possible in the hospital, so it is important to go to the emergency room immediately or call an ambulance, calling 192, whenever signs of difficulty breathing appear.

To treat respiratory failure, it is necessary to stabilize the patient, offering oxygen through a mask and monitoring his vital signs, and depending on the cause of the symptoms, start a more specific treatment.

However, in cases of chronic respiratory failure, treatment must be carried out daily with medication to treat the underlying problem, which can be COPD, for example, and to avoid the appearance of symptoms, such as severe shortness of breath, that endanger the patient’s life.

See more about options for treating respiratory failure.