Pituitary tumor: what is it, main symptoms and treatment

The pituitary tumor, also known as pituitary tumor, consists of the growth of an abnormal mass that arises in the pituitary, located at the base of the brain. The pituitary is a master gland, responsible for controlling other glands in the body to produce their hormones, so when a tumor appears in this region, several symptoms may be present, such as thyroid changes, infertility or increased pressure, for example.

Generally, pituitary tumors are benign and therefore cannot be considered cancer, being called pituitary adenomas, but these can also cause serious health problems, because many of them produce hormones in excess, affecting the whole body, and therefore they must be be evaluated by the neurologist and endocrinologist and treated accordingly.

Is a pituitary tumor curable?

Benign pituitary tumors do not spread throughout the body, because they are not a carcinoma, and usually remain located in the sella turcica, which is a small space where the pituitary gland is located, however, they can grow and press on neighboring areas like vessels. blood vessels, nerves and sinuses, but they are usually easy to treat and can be completely eliminated, with a high chance of cure.

main symptoms

Symptoms of a pituitary tumor depend on its size and location, but can be:

Anterior pituitary tumor (most common)

Exaggerated growth of organs or bones, called acromegaly, due to increased production of growth hormone (GH);

Hyperthyroidism due to an increase in Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH), which regulates the thyroid;

Rapid weight gain and fat accumulation, due to increased production of the ACTH hormone that leads to Cushing’s disease;

Decreased production of eggs or sperm, which can cause infertility, due to changes in the production of luteinizing hormone (LH) and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH);

Production of whitish fluid by the nipple, in cases of prolactin-producing tumor, which leads to high prolactin and milk secretion by the breasts of women who are not breastfeeding, called galactorrhea. Its effect on men is the same and this symptom is diagnostic of this type of tumor, known as prolactinoma.

Posterior pituitary tumor (rare)

Frequent urge to urinate and increased pressure due to the presence of Diabetes insipidus, caused by an increase in antidiuretic hormone (ADH);

Uterine cramping, due to the increase in oxytocin, which leads to uterine contraction.

In addition, other symptoms may also arise, such as frequent and intense headache, vision problems, excessive tiredness, nausea and vomiting, especially if the tumor is putting pressure on other parts of the brain.

Macroadenoma symptoms

When the pituitary tumor is more than 1 cm in diameter, it is considered a macroadenoma, in which case it can press on other areas of the brain, such as the optic nerve or chiasm, causing symptoms such as:

Strabismus, which is when the eyes are not properly adjusted;

Blurred or double vision;

Decreased angle of vision, with loss of peripheral vision;

Headache;

Pain or numbness in the face;

Dizziness or fainting.

Learn about other signs of brain tumor at: Symptoms of Brain Tumor.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis of pituitary tumor is made based on the symptoms that the person presents and through blood tests, and imaging tests such as MRI, and in some cases, the doctor may request a biopsy, but there is not always a need to perform it. this last one.

Small pituitary adenomas that do not produce excess hormones and that are discovered accidentally when performing an MRI or CT scan may not require specific treatment, requiring only examinations every 6 months or 1 year to check for an increase in blood pressure. size, putting pressure on other areas of the brain.

Possible causes

The causes of pituitary tumors are due to the genetic predisposition that the person has, due to changes in their own DNA, and this type of tumor is not common in the same family, and is not hereditary.

There are no known environmental causes or other factors related to the development of this type of tumor, whether benign or malignant, and there is nothing the person could have done to have or not have this tumor.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment can completely cure the pituitary tumor, must be guided by a neurosurgeon and usually starts with surgery to remove the tumor through the nose or a cut in the skull, which has an 80% chance of success. When the tumor is very large and is affecting other regions of the brain, there is a greater risk of injuring brain tissue, which is a riskier procedure. Complications during or after surgery, such as bleeding, infections, or reactions to anesthesia are rare but can happen.

However, if the pituitary tumor is not very large, radiation therapy or hormonal drugs, such as Parlodel or Sandostatin, may be used to stop or slow it down. When the tumor is large, the doctor may choose to start treatment with radiation therapy or drugs to reduce the size of the tumor, and then remove it through surgery.

The follow-up of the case can be done by the neurologist or endocrinologist with exams that must be carried out regularly to check the general state of health of the person.