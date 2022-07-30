Best physical exercises for child

Children can and should do physical activity regularly because exercises improve their intellectual development, making them smarter and smarter, as well as their motor development, by strengthening bones and increasing elasticity. In addition, children have a lower capacity to produce lactate and, therefore, are not sore or tired after exercising.

The practice of exercise in childhood brings many benefits to the child’s development, and should always be stimulated. If the child has rhinitis, sinusitis, heart disease or is overweight or underweight, it is recommended that the pediatrician be consulted so that some evaluations are carried out to verify if any special care is necessary for the exercise.

5 benefits of physical activity in childhood

The main benefits of physical activity in childhood are:

1. Stronger bones

The best exercises to practice in childhood are those that produce some impact, such as running or soccer, because this way there is better bone development, in a short time, which reduces the risk of osteoporosis in adult life, which can be reflected even years later. , in menopause.

2. Taller children

Physical activity favors children’s growth because when muscles are contracted, bones respond by getting bigger and stronger, and therefore active children tend to develop better and are taller, when compared to those who do not do any type of physical exercise. .

However, the child’s height is also influenced by genetics and, therefore, smaller or older children are not always like that because they practiced physical activity or not, although exercise has an influence.

3. Decreased risk of sedentary lifestyle in adulthood

The child who learns to exercise from an early age, whether by taking swimming lessons, ballet or at a soccer school, she is less likely to become a sedentary adult, thus improving her quality of life, by reducing the risk of heart problems and events such as heart attack or stroke.

4. Improves self-esteem

Children who exercise more have more self-esteem, are happier and more confident and also like to share their achievements and feelings more, which can also be reflected in adulthood, becoming healthier adults. The ease with which they show what they feel during classes also helps parents and teachers to understand their frustrations, facilitating daily dealings.

5. Maintenance of the proper weight

Practicing exercises since childhood helps in maintaining the ideal weight, being useful for those who are within the weight and especially for those who need to lose weight a little because the caloric expenditure of exercise contributes to the burning of fat that may already be accumulated inside their little ones. blood vessels.

Find out if your child is within the most suitable weight for her age by entering your data in the calculator below:

8 Best exercises to practice in childhood

All physical activity is welcome and that is why parents and children can choose together which activity they will participate, taking into account the physical type and characteristics of the child because not everyone is able to do everything. Some good options are:

Swimming: It improves breathing and cardiovascular fitness, but as it has no impact on bones, swimming does not increase bone density; Ballet: Ideal for improving posture and increasing the flexibility of muscles and joints, favoring a slender and elongated body; Running: It strengthens the bones more than swimming; Artistic gymnastics: It has a lot of impact, strengthening the bones; Judo and Karate: Teaches you to respect rules and control movements well, as it has a good impact and is great for strengthening bones and stimulating growth; Jiu Jitsu: Due to physical touch, proximity to others and the need to look the partner in the eye during training, the child becomes more self-confident and less shy; Basketball: The bounce of the ball helps to strengthen the bones of the arms; Football: As it includes a lot of running, it’s a great exercise to strengthen your leg bones.

Regarding weight training, it is important to consult a pediatrician before starting to practice this activity, and it may be recommended that going to the gym does not happen more than 3 times a week and the load is low, giving preference to the highest number of repetitions. Thus, parents who enjoy and practice bodybuilding need not be afraid to enroll their children in gyms, as long as the exercises are guided by competent professionals and that they are aware of the mistakes that can be made while performing the exercises.

What is the best exercise according to age?

Age ideal physical activity 0 to 1 years Outdoor play, running, jumping, jumping, jumping rope play to help child’s motor development 2 to 3 years Up to 1.5 hours of physical activity per day, such as swimming lessons, balletmartial arts, ball games 4 to 5 years You can do up to 2 hours of physical activity a day, with 1 hour of planned exercises in classes and another 1 hour of playing outdoors. 6 to 10 years They can start competing as child athletes. They should do at least 1 hour of physical activity a day, but they should not stay still for more than 2 hours. You can do 3 x 20 minute periods of each activity such as games, cycling, jumping rope, swimming. 11 to 15 years You can now do more than 1 hour a day, and you can already compete as athletes. Weight training can already be recommended, but without excessive weight.

common risks

The most common risks during childhood exercise include:

Dehydration : Due to difficulty regulating your body temperature, so you are more likely to become dehydrated if you do not drink fluids during activity. Therefore, it is important that every 30 minutes of activity the child is offered a little water or natural fruit juice, even if he is not thirsty.

: Due to difficulty regulating your body temperature, so you are more likely to become dehydrated if you do not drink fluids during activity. Therefore, it is important that every 30 minutes of activity the child is offered a little water or natural fruit juice, even if he is not thirsty. Bone fragility in athletes: Girls who exercise more than 5 times a week, over the years, contrary to popular belief, may have more bone fragility due to reduced estrogen in the bloodstream.

When the child follows the recommendations to drink fluids during training, protect themselves from the sun, and avoid the hottest hours of the day, the risk of dehydration decreases dramatically.

Transforming physical activity classes into moments of pleasure instead of hours of training for athletes has more benefits during childhood because in addition to not demanding much from your psychological, there is less risk of fragile and brittle bones, due to excess physical activity.