Getting pregnant with a boy: 3 methods confirmed by science

Who determines the sex of the baby is the father, because he has gametes of type X and Y, while the woman has only type X. Thus, to have a boy it is necessary to conjugate the gamete X, from the mother, with the Y, from the mother. father, to get a baby with the XY chromosome, which represents a boy. Thus, sperm that carry the Y gametes must penetrate the egg, rather than the X sperm, to ensure the development of a boy.

For this, there are some science-proven tips that can increase the chances of a Y sperm reaching the egg, however, they are not 100% effective and can still give rise to a girl. In any case, the most important thing is that the baby is always welcomed with happiness, regardless of gender. If you are trying to have a girl, check out our other content with methods to get pregnant with a girl.

Still, couples who want to have a specific boy can try the tips with scientific evidence, since, even if they end up not working, they do not affect the health of the woman or the baby.

Science-proven strategies

Not many studies are known about the influence of external factors on the sex of the baby, other than genetics. However, of those that exist, it is possible to highlight 3 strategies that seem to increase the chances of having a boy:

1. Having intercourse close to ovulation

According to a study carried out in the Netherlands in 2010, the closer to ovulation sexual intercourse occurs, the greater the likelihood of having a boy, as type Y sperm swim faster than type X, reaching the egg earlier. . This means that intercourse should only take place the day before ovulation or on the day itself, during the first 12 hours.

The relationship also shouldn’t happen too long before ovulation, as the Y sperm, although they are faster, also seem to have a shorter life span, which means that if the relationship happens too long before, only the X sperm will be alive. at the time of fertilization.

How to make: the couple should have sexual intercourse just 1 day before ovulation or the same day, up to 12 hours after.

2. Increase your potassium and sodium intake

Potassium and sodium are two important minerals that also seem to be related to the chances of having a baby boy. This is because in a study carried out in the United Kingdom, with more than 700 couples, it was identified that women who had a diet richer in sodium and potassium seemed to have a greater number of children, while women who had a diet richer in calcium and magnesium, had a greater number of daughters.

This result was further confirmed in a study carried out in the Netherlands, in 2010, and by another in Egypt, in 2016, where women who ate a diet richer in potassium and sodium had success rates greater than 70% in having a boy. Thus, the researchers said that increasing consumption of foods rich in these minerals, as well as supplementation, can help a woman to have a boy.

While the mechanism by which feeding appears to influence a baby’s sex is not known, the study from Egypt suggests that mineral levels may interfere with the egg membrane, increasing attraction to type Y sperm.

How to make: A woman can increase the consumption of foods rich in potassium, such as avocado, banana or peanut, as well as increase the consumption of sodium. However, it is important to be careful with excessive sodium consumption, as it can result in increased blood pressure and hypertension, as well as complications in future pregnancy. Thus, the ideal is to make adaptations in the diet with the follow-up of a nutritionist. See a list of the top foods with potassium.

3. Having sex on the peak day or the next 2 days

Peak day is a concept that was introduced with the billings, which is a natural way of assessing a woman’s fertile period through the characteristics of the vaginal mucus. According to this method, the peak day represents the last day when the vaginal mucus is more liquid and happens about 24 to 48 hours before ovulation. Understand better what the method of billings.

According to a study done in Nigeria in 2011, having intercourse on the peak day or the next 2 days seems to increase the chances of having a boy. This method is in line with the strategy of having intercourse close to ovulation, since the peak day happens about 24 hours before ovulation.

The explanation behind this method also seems to be related to the speed of type Y sperm, which seem to reach the egg faster. As with the ovulation method, intercourse should not happen before the peak day, as Y spermatozoa may not survive to fertilize the egg, leaving only type X sperm.

How to make: the couple should prefer to have intercourse only on the peak day or during the following two days.

Strategies without scientific proof

In addition to the strategies that have been studied, there are also other popularly known strategies that do not have any type of evidence or that have not yet been studied. These include:

1. Eat more red meat

Several studies indicate that in fact a woman’s diet can affect the sex of the baby, however, the main studies are related to the consumption of some specific minerals, such as calcium, sodium, magnesium or potassium, and there is no evidence that consumption of red meat can increase the chances of being a boy.

Although some red meats, such as veal, beef or lamb, may in fact have higher composition and potassium, they are not the best option for health, and preference should be given to other foods such as avocado, papaya or peas. Still, any dietary change should always be adjusted with the help of a nutritionist.

2. Climax at the same time as your partner

This popular method is based on the idea that during climax a woman releases a secretion that helps the sperm that carry the Y gametes to arrive first and penetrate the egg. However, there are no studies that relate the moment of climax to the sex of the baby, and it is not possible to confirm this method.

3. Use the Chinese table

The Chinese table has long been used as a popular, home-based method for selecting the sex of the baby. However, a study done in Sweden between 1973 and 2006 did not find any effectiveness in using this method to predict the sex of the baby, even after evaluating more than 2 million births.

For this reason, the Chinese table is not accepted by the medical community to predict the sex of the baby, even after a woman becomes pregnant. Check out more about Chinese table theory and why it doesn’t work.

4. Position to get pregnant with a boy

This is another method that has not been studied but that is built on the idea that having intercourse in positions where penetration is deeper leads to a higher rate of having a boy, as it facilitates the entry of Y sperm.

However, as there are no studies done with this method, it is not considered a proven means.