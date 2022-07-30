3 natural ways to fight sleep apnea and sleep better

Sleep apnea should always be evaluated by a sleep specialist to initiate the most appropriate treatment and prevent symptoms from worsening. However, when your apnea is mild or while you’re waiting for your doctor’s appointment, there are some simple and effective tips that you can try.

Sleep apnea is a disorder where a person momentarily stops breathing while sleeping, and wakes up soon after to normalize breathing. This causes the person to wake up numerous times during the night not having a restorative sleep and to be always tired the next day.

1. Put a tennis ball in your pajamas

Most cases of sleep apnea happen when sleeping on your back, as the structures at the back of your throat and tongue can clog your throat and make it difficult for air to pass. Therefore, a good solution is to stick a tennis ball to the back of your pajamas, to prevent you from turning over and lying on your back while you sleep.

2. Not taking sleeping pills

While it may seem like a good option to take sleeping pills to improve sleep in cases of sleep apnea, it doesn’t always work well. This is because sleeping pills affect the central nervous system, allowing greater relaxation of body structures, which can interfere with the passage of air and this ends up worsening the symptoms of apnea.

3. Lose weight and stay within the ideal weight

Weight loss is one of the most important steps for those who are overweight and have sleep apnea, and it is considered a form of treatment for this problem.

Thus, with the decrease in body weight and volume, it is possible to reduce the weight and pressure on the airways, allowing more space for the passage of air, reducing the sensation of shortness of breath and snoring.

In addition, according to a recent study in Pennsylvania, weight loss also helps in the loss of fat on the tongue, which facilitates the passage of air, preventing apnea during sleep.

Learn about the main ways to treat sleep apnea.