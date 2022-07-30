Bullous impetigo: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Bullous impetigo is characterized by the appearance of blisters on the skin of varying sizes that can rupture and leave red marks on the skin and is usually caused by bacteria of the type Staphylococcus aureus or of the genre Streptococcus.

Impetigo is a highly contagious infection and is more common in children, and symptoms may appear a few days after birth, for example. The treatment is established by the pediatrician or general practitioner according to the microorganism responsible for the infection, and the use of broad-spectrum antibiotics and a saline solution in the lesions is usually recommended.

main symptoms

The symptoms of bullous impetigo can appear localized or disseminated, that is, in various parts of the body, being most often found on the face, legs, belly and extremities. The main symptoms of bullous impetigo are:

Appearance of sores and blisters containing yellowish fluid on the skin;

Fever above 38ºC;

General malaise;

Appearance of red spots or crusts on the skin after the blisters break.

Bullous impetigo is more common in babies in the first days of life, being called neonatal or newborn bullous impetigo. Here’s how to identify impetigo.

The diagnosis is made by the pediatrician or general practitioner through the evaluation of the lesions and microbiological examination, which consists of the analysis of the liquid present inside the blisters, making it possible to determine which bacterium is responsible for impetigo and which is the best antibiotic for the treatment.

How is the treatment done?

Treatment for bullous impetigo varies according to the microorganism responsible for the infection, however it is usually recommended to compress the blisters with saline solution and take antibiotics as recommended by the doctor. In more extensive cases, where there are several bubbles, it may be necessary to carry out a control of the fluid and electrolyte balance.

In case bullous impetigo appears while the baby is still in the maternity ward, it is important for the nursing team to evaluate the other children in the place so that an early diagnosis can be made and treatment can be started. Learn more about treatment for impetigo.