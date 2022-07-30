Most common genital infections in diabetes

Decompensated diabetes increases the risk of developing infections, especially those of the urinary system, due to constant hyperglycemia, because the large amount of sugar circulating in the blood favors the proliferation of microorganisms and decreases the activity of the immune system, favoring the onset of symptoms. of infection.

Microorganisms normally related to genital infections in diabetes are Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus saprophyticus and Candida sp.which are part of the person’s normal microbiota, but which, due to the excess of circulating sugar, have their amount increased.

The main genitourinary infections in diabetes that can happen in both men and women are:

1. Candidiasis

Candidiasis is one of the most frequent infections in diabetes and is caused by a fungus of the genus Candida sp., most often by Candida albicans. This fungus is naturally present in the genital microbiota of both men and women, but due to the decrease in the immune system, its quantity may increase, resulting in infection.

The infection by Candida sp. It is characterized by itching, redness and whitish plaques in the affected region, in addition to the presence of whitish discharge and pain and discomfort during intimate contact. Recognize the symptoms of infection Candida albicans.

The treatment for candidiasis is done with antifungal medicines, in the form of pills or ointments that must be applied on the spot, according to the doctor’s recommendation. In addition, when the infection is recurrent, it is important that the partner of the affected person also undergoes the treatment, to prevent further contamination. Learn to identify the symptoms and how to treat all types of candidiasis.

2. Urinary tract infection

Urinary infections, in addition to being able to happen due to Candida sp., can also happen due to the presence of bacteria in the urinary system, mainly Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus saprophyticus, mirabilis proteus and Klebsiella pneumoniae. The presence of these microorganisms in the urinary system leads to the appearance of symptoms such as pain, burning and urgency to urinate, however in more severe cases there can also be blood in the urine and inflammation of the prostate in men.

Treatment of urinary infection is done according to the cause of the problem, but antibiotics such as amoxicillin are usually used, and the duration of treatment varies according to the severity of the infection. However, as it is common for people with diabetes to have recurrent urinary tract infections, it is important that you visit your doctor every time you experience symptoms of infection so that the microorganism and sensitivity profile can be identified, as it is likely that the infectious agent has acquired resistance over time. See how the treatment for urinary tract infection is done.

3. Infection by Tinea cruris

THE Tinea cruris It is a fungus that can also be related to diabetes, and can affect the groin, thighs and buttocks, resulting in some signs and symptoms such as pain, itching, burning, redness and small red blisters on Organs affected organs.

Genital mycosis is treated with antifungal ointments such as ketoconazole and miconazole, but when the infection recurs or when treatment with ointments does not eliminate the disease, it may be necessary to take pills such as fluconazole to fight the fungus. Know the treatment for this type of infection.

It is important to remember that as soon as symptoms appear, a doctor should be consulted to diagnose the cause of the changes in the genital region and start treatment, preventing the progression of the disease and the appearance of complications.

How to prevent recurrent infections

To prevent recurrent infections in diabetes, it is important to control circulating sugar levels. For this, it is recommended:

Keeping blood sugar under control, so that excess blood sugar does not harm the immune system;

Daily observe the genital region, looking for changes such as redness and blisters on the skin;

Use condoms during intimate contact to avoid contagion of diseases;

Avoid frequent washing with douches in the genital region, so as not to alter the pH of the region and not favor the growth of microorganisms;

Avoid wearing very tight or warm clothes throughout the day, as they favor the proliferation of microorganisms on the genitals.

However, by controlling blood glucose and taking the necessary care to avoid infections, it is possible to have a normal life and live well with diabetes.