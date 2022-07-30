Signs and Symptoms of Gout: Find out what it feels like in this disease

Gout symptoms are caused by inflammation of the affected joint, including pain, redness, heat and swelling, which can occur in the toes or fingers, ankle, knee or elbow, for example.

Gout is characterized by inflammatory arthritis, and it usually affects one joint at a time, although it can also affect more joints, especially when it evolves for a long time and without proper treatment. The main signs and symptoms include:

Pain which during a crisis usually appears abruptly, and often starts at night, and lasts about 2 to 3 days;

which during a crisis usually appears abruptly, and often starts at night, and lasts about 2 to 3 days; Chills sweating and fever may accompany pain attacks;

sweating and fever may accompany pain attacks; Red, hot and swollen joint ;

; Formation of gouty tophi which are nodules formed around the affected joint, due to the accumulation of sodium monourate in and around the joint tissue, and appear in people who have the disease for many years without proper treatment;

which are nodules formed around the affected joint, due to the accumulation of sodium monourate in and around the joint tissue, and appear in people who have the disease for many years without proper treatment; Deformities and limitation of movement of the joint, caused by the gouty tophi;

During the periods between gout attacks, the patient may be symptom-free for several months, however, as the disease worsens, the intervals between attacks become shorter, until chronic arthritis sets in, in which the joints involved are permanently painful and inflamed

Gout most often affects people between the ages of 35 and 50, mostly men, and is caused by the accumulation of uric acid crystals in the joint in people who already have high uric acid. Check out how to identify and treat high uric acid.

How to know if it’s gout

The doctor may suspect gout with the clinical evaluation of the patient, observing the symptoms and evaluating the characteristics of the inflammation of the joint.

To confirm the diagnosis, it is necessary to carry out tests, such as the measurement of uric acid in the blood or even the detection of sodium monourate crystals in the joint aspirate.

The doctor should also rule out other types of arthritis, such as infectious arthritis, rheumatoid, for example. Learn about the causes, diagnosis and treatment of gout.

what to do to treat

The treatment of gout crisis is carried out with the use of anti-inflammatory drugs, such as Ibuprofen, Ketoprofen or Indomethacin, for example. Colchicine is also a type of anti-inflammatory widely used in these cases, as it reduces the inflammatory reaction of the joint in the gout crisis. It is also recommended to apply cold water compresses to help relieve localized symptoms.

After the crisis, measures are needed to prevent new crises and control the levels of uric acid in the blood, which is done through food, avoiding meat, seafood and alcoholic beverages, and weight control and the use of medication, if recommended by the doctor. Check out more options for natural remedies and treatments on how to treat gout.