Anoscopy: what is it, what is it for and how do I prepare it

Anoscopy is a simple exam that does not need sedation, performed by a proctologist in an office or exam room, with the aim of checking the causes of changes in the anal region, such as itching, swelling, bleeding and pain in the anus. These symptoms can be related to various diseases such as internal hemorrhoids, perianal fistulas, fecal incontinence and HPV lesions, for example.

Generally, to pass the exam, the person does not need to do any specific preparation, but it is recommended to empty the bladder and evacuate before the anoscopy to reduce discomfort during the exam.

Anoscopy does not cause pain and does not require any rest after the procedure, and you can return to usual activities soon after. However, in some cases, the doctor may request that a colonoscopy or sigmoidoscopy be performed, which require sedation and have more specific preparation. Learn more about how to prepare for sigmoidoscopy.

what is it for

Anoscopy is an exam performed by a proctologist and serves to evaluate changes in the anal region, such as pain, irritation, lumps, bleeding, swelling and redness present in diseases such as:

Hemorrhoids;

perianal fistula;

Fecal incontinence;

Anal fissure;

Rectal varices;

Cancer.

This exam can also identify other health problems such as sexually transmitted infections that manifest in the anus region, such as anal condyloma, HPV lesions, genital herpes and chlamydia. Anal cancer can also be diagnosed by performing an anoscopy and biopsy, which can be done at the same time. Learn how to identify anal cancer.

Despite being a safe exam, anoscopy is not indicated for people who have very heavy anal bleeding, because this prevents the doctor from visualizing the anal region accurately and also because doing the exam in this case can cause more irritation and worsen the pain. bleeding.

How is done

An anoscopy is usually done in a doctor’s office or an examination room in a hospital or clinic and usually causes no pain, only discomfort. Before starting the examination, the person is informed about the procedure and instructed to change clothes and put on an apron with a back opening, and then they are laid on their side on a stretcher.

The doctor will perform a digital rectal exam to check if there is a lump obstructing the rectal canal, after which a water-based lubricant will be placed in the exam device, called an anoscope, which has a camera and a lamp to analyze the mucosa. of the anus. The device is introduced into the rectal canal and the doctor analyzes the images on a computer screen, and may or may not collect a tissue sample for biopsy.

At the end, the anoscope is removed and at this moment the person may feel like having a bowel movement and there may be a little bleeding if you have hemorrhoids, but this is normal, however if after 24 hours you still have bleeding or pain it is necessary to consult again with the doctor.

How to prepare

It is not necessary to fast for an anoscopy to perform an anoscopy, as most of the time sedation is not required and it is recommended to only empty the bladder and evacuate so that the person feels less discomfort.

Depending on the type of symptoms, the doctor’s suspicions and if a high resolution anoscopy is performed, it will be indicated to take a laxative to leave the anal canal free of feces. Also, after the exam, no specific care is needed, and you can return to your usual day-to-day activities.