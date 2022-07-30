Ointments for the 7 most common skin problems

Skin problems such as diaper rash, scabies, burns, dermatitis and psoriasis are usually treated with the use of creams and ointments that must be applied directly to the affected region.

The products used for these problems have different properties between them, being able to exert anti-inflammatory, antibiotic, healing, soothing and/or antipruritic action. The type of product and duration of treatment depends on the cause of the problem, and should always be guided by a dermatologist.

Diaper rash is a common skin problem in babies, due to the constant use of diapers and skin contact with urine and feces, which make it susceptible to fungal infections, and its symptoms are usually red, hot, painful and blistered. .

What to do: Some ointments that can be used are Bepantol, Hipoglós or Dermodex, which form a protective layer on the skin and stimulate healing, and some of them also have an antifungal in their composition, which helps to fight mycoses. Whenever you change your baby’s diaper, it’s important to wipe off any ointment that is still on the skin and reapply the product again. See other examples here.

Scabies, also called scabies, is characterized by the appearance of red spots on the skin and intense itching, which increases mainly at night.

What to do: Ointments or creams should be applied all over the body, containing permethrin, deltamethrin, benzoyl peroxide or ivermectin, as is the case with Acarsan, Sanasar, Pioletal or Escabin, for example. These products must be used according to medical advice, but are usually applied for 3 days, giving an interval of 7 days and then the application is made for another 3 days. See more about the treatment of Human Scabies.

Burns should be treated with healing ointments, which can be effective in healing the skin and preventing scarring in cases of 1st degree burns, such as those caused by the sun or hot substances, for example, as long as it does not cause blistering.

What to do: Ointments such as Nebacetin or Dermazine, for example, should be applied daily to the skin to hydrate and nourish the tissues and reduce inflammation. Learn more about how to treat a burn scar.

Skin blemishes are usually caused by age, excess sun, use of chemicals, scars from diseases or burns, and are usually difficult to treat.

What to do: To eliminate blemishes on the skin, creams or ointments can be used that inhibit melanin production or promote cell renewal, so that the blemish disappears more quickly. Some products that can help are Avene D-Pigment Whitening Emulsion, Vitacid or hydroquinone (Claquinone), for example. See other ways to lighten your skin.

Ringworm is a disease caused by fungi that can affect the skin, nails or scalp, causing intense itching and, in some cases, spots.

What to do: Ointments or spray lotions should be applied to the affected area for 3 to 4 weeks, according to medical advice. Some examples of products used are clotrimazole, ketoconazole, or miconazole. See more about treatment for ringworm.

Atopic dermatitis is an inflammation of the skin that can appear at any age, causing symptoms such as swelling, redness, itching and scaling.

What to do: This disease has no cure, but it can be controlled with the use of ointments and corticosteroid creams that stimulate healing and must be prescribed by a dermatologist, as is the case with betamethasone or dexamethasone, for example. See how the complete treatment is done.

Psoriasis causes the appearance of sores, itching, scaling and, in the most severe cases, red patches appear on the skin. This disease does not have a specific cause and has no cure, it is only possible to control the symptoms.

What to do: The treatment of psoriasis includes the use of moisturizing creams and anti-inflammatory ointments, which also reduce itching and stimulate healing, such as Anthralin and Daivonex, for example. Learn how psoriasis is treated.

It is important to remember that any skin problem should be treated under the guidance of a dermatologist, as the products can cause side effects, allergies or cause blemishes when used incorrectly.