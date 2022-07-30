How to treat prostatitis – Tua Saúde

Treatment for prostatitis, which is an infection of the prostate, is done according to its cause, with the use of antibiotics, such as Ciprofloxacin, Levofloxacin, Doxycycline or Azithromycin, for example, being the main cause of prostatitis is infection by bacteria mainly.

Depending on the general condition of the person, the treatment indicated by the doctor can be done orally or parenterally, in which case it is necessary that the person stays hospitalized during the treatment. In more severe cases, a surgical procedure to remove part or the entire prostate may be recommended.

In cases where it is not possible to relieve the pain and other symptoms of prostatitis with antibiotics alone and daily care, such as a sitz bath and exercises to strengthen the pelvic muscles, the doctor may also prescribe painkillers, such as Paracetamol or Ibuprofen. , which help reduce inflammation and relieve pain. Know the main symptoms of prostatitis.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment of prostatitis is done according to the type of inflammation, being recommended by the urologist at home if:

In case of acute bacterial prostatitis , the use of parenteral or oral antibiotics is recommended, and the use of Fluoroquinolones, such as Levofloxacin, second and third generation Cephalosporins, or Penicillin associated with Erythromycin, for example, is usually recommended. This treatment should be done according to the doctor’s advice, and in most cases it is indicated that the use of antibiotics is done for about 14 days. However, some doctors may choose to extend treatment by 4 to 6 weeks. In addition, the use of anti-inflammatory drugs may be indicated to relieve the symptoms of prostatitis;

, the use of parenteral or oral antibiotics is recommended, and the use of Fluoroquinolones, such as Levofloxacin, second and third generation Cephalosporins, or Penicillin associated with Erythromycin, for example, is usually recommended. This treatment should be done according to the doctor’s advice, and in most cases it is indicated that the use of antibiotics is done for about 14 days. However, some doctors may choose to extend treatment by 4 to 6 weeks. In addition, the use of anti-inflammatory drugs may be indicated to relieve the symptoms of prostatitis; in the case of chronic bacterial prostatitis , the urologist usually recommends using oral antibiotics such as Sulfamethoxazole-Trimethoprim, Levofloxacin or Ofloxacin for about 90 days. The use of anti-inflammatory drugs may also be indicated in order to reduce inflammatory signs, such as Paracetamol or Ibuprofen, for example;

, the urologist usually recommends using oral antibiotics such as Sulfamethoxazole-Trimethoprim, Levofloxacin or Ofloxacin for about 90 days. The use of anti-inflammatory drugs may also be indicated in order to reduce inflammatory signs, such as Paracetamol or Ibuprofen, for example; In case of chronic inflammatory and non-inflammatory prostatitis, it is recommended the use of antibiotics, pelvic physiotherapy and sitz baths, which must be done with warm water, every day for 15 minutes. Understand how the sitz bath is made.

Also, to relieve the symptoms of prostatitis, such as pain or difficulty urinating, the use of alpha-blockers such as Doxazosin may be recommended, and it may be recommended to avoid doing activities that put pressure on the genital region, such as riding a bicycle. For example, sitting comfortably, preferably using a soft pillow, and doing exercises to strengthen the pelvic muscles, Kegel exercises, as they help relieve urinary symptoms. Learn how to do Kegel exercises for men.

Signs of improvement of prostatitis

The main symptoms of improvement of prostatitis appear about 3 to 4 days after starting antibiotic treatment and include relief from pain, decrease in fever and disappearance of difficulty urinating.

Although these symptoms appear in the first week of treatment, it is important to maintain the use of antibiotics until the end of the package or until the doctor’s advice, to prevent the inflammation of the prostate from happening again and the emergence of bacteria resistant to the antibiotics used.

Signs of worsening prostatitis

Signs of worsening prostatitis are rare and usually only appear when treatment is not started or is being done wrong, including increased pain, chills, increased fever or blood in the semen. In these cases, it is advisable to quickly consult a urologist or go to the emergency room.

Complications of Prostatitis

If prostatitis is not treated, even after the signs of worsening appear, some serious complications can arise, such as generalized infection, urinary tract infection or urinary retention that can endanger the patient’s life and should be treated in the hospital.

Watch the following video and learn which tests can be performed when you have prostate problems: