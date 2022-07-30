Guarana: what is it for and how to use it

Guarana is a medicinal plant from the family of sapindanceas, also known as Uaraná, Guanazeiro, Guaranauva, or Guaranaína, very common in the Amazon region and in the African continent. This plant is widely used to manufacture soft drinks, juices and energy drinks, but it is also widely used as a home remedy for lack of energy, excessive tiredness and lack of appetite.

The scientific name of the best-known guarana species is Paullinia cupana, and the seeds of this plant are dark and have a red shell, having a very characteristic appearance that is compared to the human eye.

For medicinal use, guarana seeds are usually roasted and dried, and can be purchased in their natural form or in powder form at natural food stores, compounding pharmacies, street markets and some markets. Find out more about the benefits of guarana powder.

what is it for

Guarana is a plant widely used to help treat headaches, depression, physical and mental fatigue, diarrhea, muscle pain, stress, sexual impotence, stomach pain and constipation due to its medicinal properties such as:

Energy;

diuretic;

Analgesic;

Anti-hemorrhagic;

Stimulant;

antidiarrheal;

Tonic.

Guarana can also be used to relieve the symptoms of hemorrhoids, migraines, cramps and help in weight reduction, as it increases fat metabolism. This plant has some properties similar to green tea, mainly because it is rich in catechins, which are antioxidant substances. See more about the benefits of green tea and how to use it.

how to use guarana

The parts used for guarana are its seeds or fruits in powder form to make teas or juices, for example.

Guarana tea for tiredness: dilute 4 teaspoons of guarana in 500 mL of boiling water and let it rest for 15 minutes. Drink 2 to 3 cups a day;

dilute 4 teaspoons of guarana in 500 mL of boiling water and let it rest for 15 minutes. Drink 2 to 3 cups a day; Guarana Powder Blend: this powder can be mixed with juices and water and the recommended amount for adults is 0.5 g to 5 g per day, depending on the indication of a herbalist.

In addition, guarana can also be sold in the form of capsules, which must be ingested according to the doctor’s guidance. It is also recommended not to mix guarana in drinks that are stimulants, such as coffee, chocolate drinks and cola extract-based soft drinks, as these drinks can greatly increase the effect of guarana.

Main side effects

Guarana is a medicinal plant that normally does not cause side effects, however, if consumed in excess it can cause an increase in heart rate, leading to the sensation of palpitations, agitation and tremors.

Some substances present in guarana, called methylxanthines, can also cause stomach irritation and increase the volume of urine. The caffeine contained in guarana can worsen anxiety symptoms and cause insomnia, so it is not recommended to use it at night.

What are the contraindications

The use of guarana is contraindicated for pregnant women, breastfeeding women, children and people with high blood pressure, kidney disease, pituitary hyperfunction, gastritis, clotting disorders, hyperthyroidism or with psychological disorders such as anxiety or panic.

It should also not be used by people with epilepsy or cerebral dysrhythmia, as guarana increases brain activity, and by people with a history of allergy to guarana, as its use can cause shortness of breath and the appearance of skin lesions.