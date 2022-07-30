What is the color and appearance of a healthy tongue

The tongue can be a good indicator of a person’s state of health. Generally, a healthy tongue has a pink, smooth, consistent and homogeneous appearance, however, in some cases, it can undergo changes, which can be caused by insufficient hygiene, insufficiency of some vitamin or even by some disease.

In order to keep the tongue healthy and prevent the emergence of diseases, it is very important to maintain good tongue hygiene with the help of a brush or tongue scraper. In addition, it is also important to pay attention to possible changes that may arise, in order to act as soon as possible.

What does a healthy tongue look like?

A healthy tongue should be clean, pink, smooth, consistent and homogeneous. Sometimes, it can turn white, due to the accumulation of dead cells, food or bacteria, but in these cases, just clean it with a toothbrush or a tongue scraper, and it will be clean and healthy looking again. .

Changes in the tongue that may indicate illness

Some changes in the tongue can indicate illness, emotional problems or even a lack of vitamins, so the tongue can be a good indicator of health.

If swelling, changes in volume, color, appearance, burning or changes in its shape or contour are observed, it may mean that the person has some disease, such as anemia, canker sores, allergic reactions, diabetes, hypothyroidism or sleep apnea, for example. Although more rare, some tongue changes can also occur in people with cancer or AIDS.

1. White patches on the dorsum of the tongue

The appearance of white plaques on the back of the tongue may be a sign of insufficient hygiene, which may result in bad breath.

In addition, the presence of white plaques can also indicate a fungal infection, also known as thrush or oral thrush, which can be easily treated with antifungals. Learn how to identify and treat oral thrush.

In some cases, a whitish tongue can also be a sign of a lack of biotin or iron. In these cases, the doctor may recommend vitamin and mineral supplementation.

2. Swelling

A swollen tongue could be a sign that an injury has occurred, such as a cut or burn, or it could mean that there is a more serious illness at its origin, such as an infection, a lack of vitamins or minerals, or an immune system problem. Find out how the treatment is done in each of these situations.

3. Burning and discomfort

The burning and discomfort of the tongue can be caused by excess stress and anxiety, due to the increase in adrenaline, which contributes to the decrease in salivary flow, which can lead to the occurrence of injuries or even opportunistic diseases.

Also, if the tongue is very red, it could be a sign of a high fever or a lack of vitamins B2, B3 and E.