Burning tongue: what it can be and how to treat it

A stinging or burning sensation on the tongue is a relatively common symptom, especially after drinking a very hot beverage such as coffee or hot milk, which ends up burning the lining of the tongue. However, this symptom can also appear for no apparent reason, which can indicate a health problem such as nutritional deficiency, mouth irritation or just indicate a dry mouth syndrome, for example.

Thus, whenever the burning sensation on the tongue appears suddenly and takes more than 2 to 3 days to disappear, it is advisable to consult a dentist or even a general practitioner, to evaluate the oral cavity and identify the cause, initiating the most appropriate treatment.

1. Ingesting hot, acidic or spicy foods or drinks

This is the main cause of burning tongue that appears in almost everyone, at least once in their life. The burning occurs because when you ingest something very hot, the temperature can end up causing a burn on the tongue, lips, gums or cheeks. In addition, acidic foods, such as citrus fruits or very spicy foods, can damage the tongue and cause a burning sensation. Most of the time, this burn is mild, but it can cause discomfort and loss of sensation for up to 3 days.

What to do: to relieve symptoms, preference should be given to cold foods and drinks, leaving warmer foods for after symptoms disappear. So a good technique is to let the food cool down before eating, for example. You should also avoid adding spicy food and acidic fruits, such as kiwi, pineapple or grapefruit, for example. In addition, good oral hygiene must be maintained and, if the burn is very serious, consult a general practitioner.

2. Dry mouth

Dry mouth occurs when the salivary glands are not able to produce enough saliva to keep the oral mucosa and tongue moist. When this happens, a burning or tingling sensation on the tongue is normal.

Some of the most common causes of dry mouth include problems with the salivary glands or use of certain medications. In addition, diseases that compromise the immune system, such as Sjögren’s syndrome, AIDS and diabetes also cause dry mouth, and hormonal changes, more common in women, can also cause dry mouth and, therefore, it is possible that some people have the burning of the tongue at specific periods of life, such as during menstruation, for example. Learn about the main causes of dry mouth and what to do.

What to do: when your mouth feels very dry, you should increase your water consumption or chew sugar-free gum, for example, to stimulate saliva production. However, when dryness persists for a long time, a general practitioner should be consulted to identify the cause and initiate the most appropriate treatment.

3. Lack of vitamin B

The lack of B vitamins usually causes a slight inflammation of the oral mucosa, leading to the appearance of burning in the tongue, gums and cheeks. However, a lack of minerals like iron and zinc can also trigger the same type of symptoms.

This type of deficiency is more common in people who do not have a varied diet or who follow a more restricted food lifestyle, such as vegetarians or vegans, for example. See which foods are richer in vitamin B, zinc or iron.

What to do: the ideal is always to have a varied diet, however, if there is a suspicion of a vitamin deficiency, consult the doctor to do a blood test and start the necessary supplementation.

4. Fungal infection

A yeast infection, known as candidiasis, can also appear on the tongue, especially when proper oral hygiene is not maintained. When this happens, it is common for a tingling or burning sensation on the tongue to dirty, in addition to other signs such as bad breath and white tongue. See other signs of oral thrush.

What to do: Usually the infection can be controlled with proper oral hygiene, at least 2 times a day. However, if it does not disappear within 1 week, consult a dentist or general practitioner, as it may be necessary to use an antifungal to treat the infection.

5. Burning mouth syndrome

This is a relatively rare syndrome in which a burning sensation in the tongue, lips, palate and other areas of the mouth comes on for no apparent reason and can last for several years. In addition, other signs such as tingling and taste changes may still appear, especially affecting women over 60 years of age.

The causes of this syndrome are not yet known, but excess stress, anxiety and depression appear to be factors that increase the risk of developing it.

What to do: when this syndrome is suspected, a doctor should be consulted to confirm the diagnosis and rule out other possibilities. Your doctor may recommend mouthwashes and medications, such as low-dose tricyclic antidepressants, benzodiazepines, or anticonvulsants. Treatment will depend on the physical examination, tests and medical history of the person.

when to go to the doctor

Usually, the burning sensation on the tongue disappears in a short time, if you maintain proper oral hygiene and drink at least 2 liters of water a day. However, it is advisable to go to the doctor if:

The burning persists for more than 1 week;

Having difficulty eating;

Other signs appear such as white patches on the tongue, bleeding or a strong smell.

In these cases, a dentist or general practitioner should be consulted to identify the correct cause and initiate the most appropriate treatment.

See what can cause tongue pain and what to do.