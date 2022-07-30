Mineralogram: what it is for and how it is done

The mineralogram is a laboratory test that aims to identify the amount of essential and toxic minerals in the body, such as phosphorus, calcium, magnesium, sodium, potassium, lead, mercury, aluminum, among others. In this way, this exam is able to assist in the diagnosis and determination of the treatment of people with suspected intoxication, degenerative, inflammatory diseases or related to excess or deficiency of minerals in the body.

The mineralogram can be done with any biological material, such as saliva, blood, urine and even hair, the latter being the main biological material used in the mineralogram, as it is able to provide results related to long-term intoxication depending on the length of the thread, while urine or blood, for example, indicate the concentration of minerals in the body at the time the material was collected.

What is the mineralogram for?

The mineralogram serves to identify the concentration of minerals present in the organism, whether they are essential, that is, that are important for the proper functioning of the body, or toxic, which are those that should not be in the body and, depending on their concentration, can bring harm to health.

The mineralogram exam is able to identify more than 30 minerals, the main ones being:

Phosphor;

Calcium;

Sodium;

Potassium;

Iron;

Magnesium;

Zinc;

Copper;

Selenium;

Manganese;

Sulfur;

Lead;

Beryllium;

Mercury;

Barium;

Aluminum.

The presence of lead, beryllium, mercury, barium or aluminum in the collected sample is indicative of intoxication, as they are minerals that are not normally found in the body and that have no health benefits. When the presence of any of these minerals is identified, the doctor usually indicates the performance of other tests to confirm the diagnosis and indicate the most appropriate treatment.

Learn more about the main minerals in the body.

How is done

The mineralogram can be done with any biological material, whose collection method varies according to the material and the laboratory. The hair mineralogram, for example, is made with about 30 to 50g of hair that must be removed from the nape of the neck, by the root, and sent to the laboratory, where tests will be carried out in order to measure the concentration of toxic minerals in the hair and , consequently, in the body, thus indicating a possible intoxication.

Some factors can influence the test result, such as coloring, use of anti-dandruff shampoo and frequent swimming in the pool. Thus, before performing the hair mineralogram, it is important to avoid washing the head with anti-dandruff shampoo and dyeing the hair 2 weeks before performing the exam.

The mineralogram is not capable of diagnosing diseases, but according to the result of the exam it is possible to verify the amount of minerals present in the body and, thus, the doctor in the elaboration of a treatment plan, for example, so that the person feels better and have a better quality of life.

The mineralogram made from the hair sample allows you to check the concentration of minerals in the last 60 days, while the blood test provides results for the last 30 days, in addition to providing faster results. For the mineralogram test to be performed from the blood, it is recommended that the person fasts for about 12 hours.