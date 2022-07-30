Cervical uncoarthrosis: what it is, main symptoms and treatment

Uncoarthrosis is a condition that results from changes caused by osteoarthritis in the cervical spine, in which the intervertebral discs lose their elasticity due to the loss of water and nutrients, becoming increasingly thin and less resistant to movements, which makes it easier to break.

These changes that arise in the intervertebral discs, cause bone reactions in the adjacent vertebrae, leading to the formation of parrot beaks, which is a kind of defense of the organism that makes the bone grow in order to make the spine stronger.

This “extra” bone tends to fuse the vertebrae together, putting pressure on delicate regions of the spine such as the spinal cord and nerves, causing hypertrophy of the ligaments and other joints in the spine.

what are the symptoms

The most common symptoms that can manifest in people with cervical uncoarthrosis are pain, tingling in the arms, muscle weakness and tremors, and difficulty moving the neck, due to loss of joint range of motion in the cervical region.

Possible causes

The causes that may be at the origin of cervical uncoarthrosis are genetic and hereditary factors, occurrence of lesions in the region, use of cigarettes, advancing age, having some occupation or hobby that involves repetitive movements or heavy work, or carrying excessive weight, which can put extra strain on the spine, resulting in early wear and tear.

What does the diagnosis consist of?

To diagnose the disease, the doctor may perform a physical examination and ask the person some questions, to understand what signs and symptoms he complains about.

In addition, you can also resort to tests such as X-ray, computed tomography, magnetic resonance or electromyogram, for example.

How is the treatment done?

Generally, treatment is performed with analgesic, anti-inflammatory and muscle relaxant medications, and may also be supplemented with glucosamine sulfate and chondroitin sulfate supplements, which will help strengthen the joints. Learn how glucosamine and chondroitin work and how to take them.

In addition, the person should rest as long as possible and the doctor may also recommend osteopathic or physical therapy sessions. In addition, the practice of moderate physical exercise can also be quite beneficial, as long as it is done under the guidance of a qualified professional, such as a physical therapist, physical education teacher, physiatrist.

In more severe cases, where there is compression on the spinal cord or nerve roots, the doctor may recommend surgery to release these nerve structures and stabilize the spine.