5 best chest workout exercises

The training plan to develop the chest should include different types of exercises because, although all parts of the muscle are activated during training, there are specific exercises to focus more on one or two areas. Thus, it is always important to combine exercises for the different parts of the chest, in order to obtain a more developed and symmetrical muscle.

The pectoralis is a muscle group that is divided into two main muscles: the pectoralis major and the pectoralis minor. Generally, the group that is worked on in the gym and for aesthetic purposes is the pectoralis major, which is on top and, therefore, is more visible. However, this muscle is also divided into 3 smaller parts: upper, middle and lower, which need to be worked on.

As with any other strength training, the load chosen must be adapted to the capacity of each person, as excessive weight can lead to poor execution of the exercises. It is important for the person to know that the development of muscle mass takes some time, and it will not be fast due to increasing the load.

5 exercises to increase the chest

The training plan should include at least 3 to 4 different exercises that target both the pectoralis major and minor. Therefore, the ideal is to choose between the following exercises:

1. Incline Dumbbell Bench Press

Focused exercise to work: upper chest.

This exercise must be performed on a gym bench that must be placed on an incline as instructed by the instructor. Then you must:

Lie on your back on the incline bench, holding the dumbbells with a suitable weight; Stretch the arms perpendicular to the body, until almost touching with one dumbbell to the other and with the elbows slightly bent; Lower your arms until you feel your chest stretching and until your arms form a 90° angle. At this moment you must breathe in; Return the dumbbells to the starting position, exhaling the air that is in your lungs while doing the movement.

You should perform 4 sets of 8 to 12 repetitions, resting for about 1 minute between each set. A good tip is to start the exercise with lighter dumbbells and gradually increase as the number of repetitions decreases. A good example is doing 12-12-10-8, for example.

This exercise can also be done with the bench at 0º, that is, horizontally, however, in this case, the middle chest will be worked more, instead of the upper one.

2. Barbell bench press

Focused exercise to work: medium chest.

This is one of the most classic exercises to train the chest, but also quite complex and with greater effect to increase the middle region and the general volume of the chest. To do the exercise correctly you must:

Place the bench horizontally and lie on your back; Hold a barbell with your hands shoulder-width apart; Lower the bar, flexing the arms until the bar touches the chest and inhale during the movement; Stretch your arms again, pushing the bar until your arms are fully extended. In this movement, the air must be exhaled from the lungs.

4 sets of 8 to 12 repetitions should be performed, resting about 1 minute between each set.

This exercise can be done with the help of another person, especially when trying to increase the weight of the bar to prevent it from falling onto your chest. Alternatively, you can also do the exercise using dumbbells instead of the bar.

3. Lunges on parallel bars

Focused exercise to work: lower chest.

Lunges are often used to train the triceps, but a little variation on this exercise can help quickly develop your lower chest. For this you must:

Hold the parallel bars with both hands, keeping your arms straight; Bend your arms slowly until you reach a 90º angle, and slightly lean your torso forward; Go back up and stretch your arms again until you reach the starting position.

The ideal is to do 4 sets of 8 to 12 repetitions, resting about 1 minute between each set.

In this exercise, it is very important to try to keep the trunk leaning forward as you descend, to ensure that the force is mainly applied to the lower region of the chest that you want to work on.

4. Push-ups

Focused exercise to work: medium chest.

An easy and accessible exercise for anyone is the push-up, which, in addition to working the mid-chest, also helps to strengthen the arms and can be done at home. To perform the exercise you must:

Get into a plank position, with your arms shoulder-width apart; Lower and flex your arms until your chest touches the floor, keeping your elbows out and your abdominals contracted; Raise again, returning to the starting position.

This exercise should be performed in 4 sets of 15 to 30 repetitions.

5. crossover with high handle

Focused exercise to work: upper and middle chest.

This is a good option to finish off your chest workout, which in addition to working the upper and middle part of the chest, also helps to define the region between the two pectoral muscles, creating greater definition. To do this, use a cable machine and follow these steps:

Hold both handles of the cable device; Pull the handles down until your hands touch in front of your waist, keeping your elbows slightly bent; Return to the starting position with your hands at shoulder level.

You can do 4 sets of about 12 to 15 repetitions and rest for about 1 minute between each set.