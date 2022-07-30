Compression sock for running: what it is for and how it works

Compression socks for running are usually high, reaching the knee, and perform a progressive compression, promoting increased blood circulation, muscle strength and reducing fatigue, for example. This type of sock is more suitable for those people who do long workouts and heavier tests, however, it is important to alternate their use, as they can reduce the muscle’s ability to adapt to impacts.

Compression stockings can be recommended in cases of diseases related to blood circulation, as they improve circulation and oxygen flow. Thus, in addition to being used in races, it can be used in the prevention and treatment of diseases. See what it’s for and when to use the compression stocking.

What is it for and how does it work

Compression socks can be used for long and intense runs, having several benefits, the main ones being:

Increase muscle strength and endurance, reducing the risk of injury and improving performance;

Decreased muscle fatigue;

Increased blood circulation and oxygen flow;

Accelerates the process of lactate degradation, preventing the muscle from being too sore after training.

The benefits of socks are due to the position of the elastic fibers, which are arranged longitudinally and transversely, which makes the compression homogeneous and prevents the muscle from vibrating or oscillating too much during the exercise, since the impact vibrations are sent along the muscles, which can result in muscle wear and tear, which can lead to injuries.

when not to use

Despite having many benefits and improving the athlete’s performance, the constant use of compression stockings can cause the muscle to lose its adaptive and oscillatory capacity, increasing the risk of injury when the exercise is done in another environment or the person does not use it. sock, for example.

In addition, compression stockings are more expensive than common stockings and can generate discomfort or heat depending on your height. It is important that the sock performs a progressive compression, being tighter in the ankle and a little looser in the knee, avoiding blisters, for example.

Therefore, compression socks for running should be used alternately, on colder days and, preferably, in training or long races and when the body is tired or unwell.