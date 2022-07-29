What is recovery like after stent angioplasty?

Angioplasty with stent It is a medical procedure performed with the aim of restoring blood flow through the introduction of a metal mesh inside the obstructed vessel. There are two types of stents:

Drug-eluting stent in which there is a progressive release of drugs into the bloodstream, reducing the accumulation of new fat plaques, for example, in addition to being less aggressive and having less risk of clot formation;

Bare-eluting stentwhose objective is to keep the vessel open, regulating blood flow.

The stent is placed by the doctor in the place where the blood passes with difficulties, either due to a fatty plaque or due to the decrease in the diameter of the vessels due to aging. This procedure is mainly recommended in people with heart risks due to changes in blood flow.

Stent angioplasty must be performed with a cardiologist specialized in the procedure or vascular surgeon and costs approximately R$15,000.00, however some health plans cover this expense, in addition to being available through the Unified Health System (SUS).

how is it done

The procedure lasts around 1 hour and is considered an invasive procedure, as it affects internal organs. It needs contrast to generate the image during the procedure and, in specific cases, it may be associated with intravascular ultrasound to better define the degree of obstruction.

possible risks

Angioplasty is an invasive and safe procedure, with success rates between 90 and 95%. However, just like any other surgical procedure, it has its risks. One of the risks of stent angioplasty is that during the procedure, a clot is released, which can result in a stroke.

In addition, there may be bleeding, bruising, postoperative infections and, in rarer cases, there may be significant bleeding, requiring blood transfusion. In some cases, even with stent implantation, the vessel may obstruct again or the stent may close due to thrombi, requiring placement of another stent within the previous one.

How is the recovery

Recovery after stent angioplasty is relatively quick. When the surgery is not performed urgently, the person is usually discharged from the hospital the next day with a recommendation to avoid vigorous exercise or lifting weights above 10 kg in the first 2 weeks of angioplasty. In cases where angioplasty is not urgent, depending on the location of the stent and the result of the angioplasty, the patient can return to work after 15 days.

It is important to clarify that angioplasty with stent does not prevent the accumulation of fatty plaques inside the arteries and that is why regular physical activity, the regular use of prescribed medications and a balanced diet are recommended to avoid the “clogging” of other arteries.