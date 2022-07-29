How to treat gout: most used remedies

To treat gout disease, scientifically called Gouty Arthritis, it is recommended to take medications that act on uric acid, such as Colchicine, Allopurinol or Probenecid, which decrease uric acid in the body, the accumulation of urates in the joints. , as well as preventing the emergence of crises.

Already during a gout crisis, in which there is intense inflammation and pain in the joint, the doctor usually guides the use of anti-inflammatory drugs. The person who has this disease must also be careful with their diet throughout their lives to avoid worsening the symptoms and complications that gout can generate, such as joint deformities and kidney involvement, for example.

Gout is an inflammatory arthritis that can cause a lot of pain during attacks, which appears abruptly, caused by the crystallization of uric acid that is deposited inside the joints, usually in people who have high uric acid. Understand what causes gout and what the symptoms are.

Top pharmacy remedies

The treatment of gout can be guided by the rheumatologist or the general practitioner, and can vary if the person is in a crisis or if it is a maintenance treatment of the disease. The recommendations for each case are:

1. Treatment of gout attacks

To treat an attack of gout, also called acute gout, your doctor will prescribe medications that help quickly relieve the inflammation. The main ones include:

anti-inflammatories such as Naproxen, Ketoprofen, Ibuprofen or Indomethacin, for example: they are indicated to relieve the symptoms of arthritis, soon after the symptoms start, and should be maintained until the crisis resolves, for about 1 week;

Corticosteroids such as Prednisone, Prednisolone, Methylprednisolone or Triamcinolone, for example: they also have an anti-inflammatory effect, and can be used in tablets or injections that can be intramuscular or can also be applied directly to the affected joint, helping to obtain a more effective response. fast and effective;

colchicine: it is another type of anti-inflammatory indicated to help relieve the crisis of gout quickly, and its effect is better when started in the first hours of the onset of the crisis. Learn more about how this medication works and how to use Colchicine.

These drugs should be used with caution, as directed by the doctor, as they can cause side effects such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or increase the risk of gastric bleeding, especially if used incorrectly.

2. Control of uric acid

After the gout attack resolves, preventive treatment can be started to prevent further attacks and lower blood uric acid levels. It is especially indicated whenever the patient has two or more attacks per year, has tophi in the joints, chronic kidney disease or a history of kidney stones due to excess uric acid.

Some of the medications used include:

Allopurinol : is the main drug used to control the levels of uric acid in the blood, reducing its levels and the possibility of accumulation in the joints;

: is the main drug used to control the levels of uric acid in the blood, reducing its levels and the possibility of accumulation in the joints; uricosuric drugssuch as Probenecid: help to increase the elimination of uric acid in the urine.

Other newer drugs, such as Febuxostat or Pegloticase, are potent inhibitors of uric acid formation, and are also an option for treatment if the others cannot be used, due to allergies or intolerances, for example. Also check out how to identify and fight high uric acid.

Diet changes

In the diet for gout, it is recommended to avoid foods rich in proteins, such as seafood, meat from young animals and offal, as they act in the metabolism of purines and tend to increase the concentration of uric acid in the blood.

Another important tip is to increase your water intake and avoid alcoholic beverages, especially beer, giving preference to the consumption of milk and low-fat yogurts.

Watch the video to adjust your diet: