Winged scapula: main causes and treatment

Winged scapula is a rare condition characterized by the incorrect position of the scapula, which is the bone found in the back, which is connected with the shoulder and collarbone and which is supported by various muscles, resulting in pain and discomfort in the shoulder region.

Although rare, this situation can happen due to weakening of the muscles that support the scapula due to the disease or as a result of injuries to the shoulder or conditions that affect the nerves present at the place such as excessive weight lifting or repetitive injuries related to work, for example.

The treatment of winged scapula should be done according to the orthopedist’s recommendation and is usually done through physical therapy exercises. In more severe cases, surgery may be indicated to decompress the nerve and reposition the scapula.

Main causes

Winged scapula can happen either due to damage to the nerves or due to weakening of the muscles that support the scapula, which are mainly the serratus anterior and trapezius muscles. Thus, the main causes of winged scapula are:

Muscle spasm;

Repetitive strain injuries;

Shoulder dislocation, winged scapula being a consequence;

Progressive loss of muscle function;

Strong blows and trauma;

infections.

As in this case the scapula is not positioned correctly, it is possible that the person has loss of shoulder mobility, in addition to pain, discomfort and discomfort in the shoulder, neck and spine and tingling of the arm. These symptoms, when untreated, can lead to impairment in carrying out day-to-day activities, such as brushing teeth, combing hair and holding bags, for example.

The diagnosis of a winged scapula is made by the orthopedist through a clinical evaluation, in which the position of the scapula is verified, in addition to some movements with the arm and shoulders to verify if there is any limitation of movement and if the person feels any discomfort. pain or discomfort that is indicative of nerve damage. In addition, the doctor may recommend performing an electromyography exam in order to check muscle activity and diagnose nerve changes. Understand what it is for and how the electromyography exam is done.

How is the treatment done?

The treatment for winged scapula should be done according to the orthopedist’s recommendation and the cause of this change, being most of the time indicated to perform physiotherapy exercises to relax and strengthen the muscles, in addition to stimulating shoulder mobility, being physiotherapy is also important to relieve pain and discomfort.

In the most serious cases, which is when the winged scapula occurs as a result of compression of a nerve, surgery may be necessary to decompress the nerve, followed by physiotherapy sessions to favor recovery.

In addition, according to the severity of the winged scapula, the orthopedist may also indicate the performance of scapular stabilization, in which, with the aid of a sling, the scapula is attached to the ribs, preventing it from being in an incorrect position.​​​