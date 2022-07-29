Chest pain: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Chest pain is chest pain in front of the heart that can happen at any time of day and disappears after a few seconds. Although it is often considered a sign of heart problems, chest pain is rarely related to changes in the heart, which may be due to excess gas in the body or as a consequence of a sudden change in posture, for example.

As it is not considered serious, there is no need for treatment. However, when the pain does not go away, it is frequent or other symptoms such as difficulty breathing and nausea appear, it is important to consult the cardiologist so that the pain is investigated and the most appropriate treatment can be indicated.

Chest pain symptoms

Chest pain usually lasts a few seconds and is described as a thin, stabbing pain that can happen even at rest. This pain, when it arises, can be felt more strongly when inhaling or during exhalation, and it is local, that is, it is not felt in other parts of the body, such as what happens in a heart attack, in which the pain in the chest, in addition to be in the form of pressure and stitches, it radiates to the neck, armpits and arm. Here’s how to recognize the symptoms of a heart attack.

Although it does not represent a risk, since most of the time it is not related to lung or heart changes, it is important to go to the doctor when the pain occurs frequently, when the pain does not go away after a few seconds or when other symptoms appear, such as nausea, severe headache or difficulty breathing, and it is important to investigate the cause of the pain so that treatment can be initiated if necessary.

In addition, it is common for people to feel anxious when experiencing this type of pain, which can cause an increase in heart rate, tremors and a feeling of shortness of breath, for example. Know other symptoms of anxiety.

Causes of chest pain

Chest pain has no specific cause, however it is believed to happen due to irritation of the nerves located in the intercostal region, which corresponds to the region between the ribs. In addition, it can happen while the person is sitting, lying down, at rest, when there is excess gas or when the person changes posture quickly.

Although chest pain is often a reason for a person to go to the hospital emergency room or health center, it is rarely related to heart problems or lung disorders.

how is the treatment

Chest pain is not considered a serious condition and usually goes away on its own without the need for treatment. However, when there are signs suggestive of heart or lung problems, the doctor may indicate specific treatment according to the cause and the alteration presented by the person.