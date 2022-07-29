Central venous catheter (CVC): what it is, what it is for and care

Central venous catheterization, also known as CVC, is a medical procedure performed to facilitate the treatment of some patients, especially in situations such as the need to infuse large volumes of fluids into the bloodstream, use the venous access for long periods, for better hemodynamic monitoring, as well as for blood infusion or parenteral nutrition, for example, where safer access to blood vessels is required.

The central venous catheter is longer and wider than common peripheral catheters used in the veins of places such as the arm, and are designed to be inserted into large veins in the body, such as the subclavian, located in the chest, and the jugular, located in the chest. in the neck, or the femoral, located in the inguinal region.

Generally, this procedure is usually indicated in intensive care environments (ICU) or in emergency situations, and must be performed by the doctor, following a technique that requires surgical material and sterile equipment. After being placed, it is necessary to have nursing care to observe and prevent complications such as infections or bleeding.

what is it for

The main indications for central venous access include:

Facilitate the maintenance of a venous access for long periods, avoiding the performance of multiple punctures;

Infusing large amounts of fluids or medications, which are not supported by common peripheral venous accesses;

Administer medications that can cause irritation when extravasation occurs from a peripheral venous access, such as vasopressors or hypertonic solutions of sodium and calcium bicarbonate;

Allow hemodynamic monitoring, such as measuring central venous pressure and collecting blood samples;

Perform hemodialysis, in emergency situations or when the arteriovenous fistula has not yet been installed. Understand how hemodialysis is performed and when it is indicated;

Perform blood or blood component transfusions;

Facilitate chemotherapy treatment;

Allow parenteral nutrition when feeding through the gastrointestinal tract is not possible.

The realization of central venous access must take some care to reduce the risk of complications. Thus, this procedure is not indicated in cases of infection or deformities of the site to be punctured, changes in blood clotting or when there are serious risks of bleeding, except in special situations indicated by the doctor.

How is done

To perform central venous catheterization, it is necessary to position the person who is usually lying on the stretcher. Then, the doctor will identify the exact location of the puncture, and asepsis the region and the skin around it, eliminating foci of infection.

In addition, the doctor and staff must have carefully washed their hands and be wearing equipment that reduces the risk of infection, such as sterile gloves, mask, cap, surgical gown and sterile drapes.

The most used technique for performing central venous catheterization is called the Seldinger technique. To perform it, in addition to the protective equipment, the bag and equipment of serum, anesthetic, sterile gauze, scalpel and the central catheter kit, which contains a needle, guide wire, dilator and intravenous catheter, must be used as materials. needle and thread to secure the catheter to the skin.

Currently, some physicians also choose to use ultrasound to guide catheter insertion and decrease the risk of complications.

It is also important to remember that, as it is an invasive procedure, it is necessary to inform and obtain the patient’s consent for its performance, except in cases of emergencies or imminent risk of death, when communication is not possible.

Types of central venous access

Central venous catheterization can be performed in 3 ways, according to the vein chosen to be punctured:

subclavian vein;

Internal jugular vein;

Femoral vein.

The choice of the type of venous access is made by the physician according to the patient’s experience, preference and characteristics, and all techniques are effective, and have advantages and disadvantages. For example, in patients who have had a chest trauma or in whom cardiopulmonary resuscitation is required, femoral vein puncture is more indicated, while accesses via the jugular or subclavian veins are less likely to be contaminated.

General care of the central catheter

Normally, the central venous catheter is only used in a hospital environment, as it needs to be properly taken care of to prevent the entry of microorganisms into the body, which can cause a serious and life-threatening infection.

Thus, the CVC is usually taken care of by the nurse, who must have generic care such as:

To do the flush catheter with saline to prevent it from getting clogged with clots, for example;

to prevent it from getting clogged with clots, for example; Changing the external dressingespecially if you have some type of secretion;

During any care of the central venous catheter, it is important to always wash your hands beforehand and use a sterile technique, that is, the CVC must be manipulated using a sterile field, as well as sterile gloves, even if it is only to administer some type of medication.

Possible complications

Central venous access can cause some complications such as bleeding, bruising, infection, lung perforation, arrhythmia or venous thrombosis.