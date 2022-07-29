How to lose culottes with aesthetic treatments, food and exercise

To lose the breeches, aesthetic treatments such as radiotherapy, lipocavitation and, in some cases, liposuction can be the most effective solution. In addition, doing specific exercises for the thighs and having a healthy and balanced diet helps to reduce localized fat and fight sagging and cellulite.

The culotte is the accumulation of fat on the side of the hip, more frequent to be observed in women, which can happen due to genetic, hormonal factors, stress, decreased metabolism and vascularization, or be a consequence of a diet rich in carbohydrates and fats.

To eliminate the culote, the person can resort to aesthetic procedures or natural ways such as exercises associated with healthy eating. So, some options to eliminate the culottes are:

1. Radiofrequency

Radiofrequency is an aesthetic treatment used to eliminate localized fat and cellulite and, therefore, can be a good option to eliminate culote and belly. In this procedure, a device is used that raises the temperature of the skin and muscle, promoting the breakdown of fat cells, in addition to stimulating the bloodstream.

To lose the culotte, it may be necessary to do between 7 to 10 sessions and the results can be observed throughout the sessions. Understand how radiofrequency is made.

2. Lipocavitation

​Lipocavitation is an aesthetic procedure that helps to eliminate fat through a massage with a device that acts through ultrasonic waves, injuring fat cells, which are later eliminated.

Usually, this treatment reduces up to 1 cm of the volume of the thighs and, normally, up to 10 sessions are needed and performing lymphatic drainage after treatment to be effective. Although lipocavitation is a very effective aesthetic procedure, for its results to be long-lasting, the person must have a balanced diet and practice physical activity, as this way it is possible to avoid the accumulation of fat again. Learn how lipocavitation works.

3. Liposuction

Liposuction is a plastic surgery indicated to remove localized fat, being a great option to remove the breeches, however it must be the last option, since it is an invasive treatment. Therefore, liposuction should only be considered when the person cannot eliminate localized fat through diet, physical exercise or less invasive aesthetic treatments.

In this technique, the fat from the breeches is aspirated with a cannula that is introduced under the skin and the final result can be seen after about 1 month. Learn more about how liposuction is performed and the results.

4. Physical activity

Although there are no exercises capable of eliminating fat located in the breeches, it is possible to practice some that help reduce the body amount in general. Thus, it is recommended that exercises be done that work all the lower muscles, such as thighs, back of the leg and gluteus, in addition to exercises that work the inner and outer part of the leg.

Some exercises that can be done to lose the culottes are running, squat, abductor chair and 4 support with elevation, for example. Check out more exercises to lose butt.

5. Adequate food

To get rid of breeches, it is important to pay attention to food, avoiding sugars and fried foods, as they are the main responsible for the accumulation of fat. Thus, it is recommended to have an adequate diet rich in fruits, vegetables and water, in addition to practicing physical activity regularly.

Find out what to eat to eliminate localized fat by watching the video below: