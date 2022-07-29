Tracheitis: what it is, symptoms and treatment

Tracheitis corresponds to inflammation of the trachea, which is an organ of the respiratory system responsible for conducting air to the bronchi. Tracheitis is rare, but it can happen mainly in children and is usually due to infection by viruses or bacteria, especially those belonging to the genus Staphylococcus and Streptococcus.

The main sign of tracheitis is the sound made by the child when breathing in, and it is important to go to the pediatrician as soon as this symptom is noticed so that treatment can be started and complications can be avoided. Treatment is usually with antibiotics according to the microorganism identified.

Symptoms of Tracheitis

Initially, the signs and symptoms of tracheitis are similar to any other respiratory infection that evolve over time, the main ones being:

Sound when breathing in, like a stridor;

Difficulty breathing;

Tiredness;

malaise;

High fever;

Dry and frequent cough.

It is important that tracheitis is identified and treated quickly, as there is a risk of a sudden drop in blood pressure, respiratory failure, heart problems and sepsis, which happens when the bacteria reach the bloodstream, representing a risk to the person’s life.

The diagnosis of tracheitis must be made by the pediatrician or general practitioner based on the evaluation of the signs and symptoms presented by the person. In addition, other tests such as laryngoscopy, microbiological analysis of tracheal secretion and neck radiography may be requested in order to complete the diagnosis and thus start treatment. A neck x-ray is mainly ordered to differentiate tracheitis from croup, which is also a respiratory infection but is caused by a virus. Learn more about croup.

how is the treatment

Treatment for tracheitis is usually done with measures to support respiratory distress, such as nebulization, nasal catheter with oxygen and even orotracheal intubation in the most severe cases, respiratory physiotherapy and the use of antibiotics, being mainly recommended by the doctor the use of Cefuroxime. or Ceftriaxone or Vancomycin, depending on the microorganism found and its sensitivity profile, for about 10 to 14 days or according to medical advice.