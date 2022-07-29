Burning eyes: what can it be and what to do

Burning eyes, in most cases, is not a sign of any serious problem, being a common symptom of allergy or exposure to smoke, for example. However, this symptom can also be linked to more serious conditions, such as conjunctivitis or vision problems, which need to be identified and treated properly.

Thus, it is necessary to take into account other symptoms that are present such as swollen eyes, tearing, itching or irritation in the eyes and when these symptoms appear to inform the doctor, in order to reach the diagnosis faster.

Some of the common causes of burning eyes are:

1. Exposure to dust, wind or smoke

A very common cause of burning eyes is the fact that the person is exposed to dust, wind or in contact with smoke from a barbecue or cigarette, for example. These situations end up drying the eyes, causing the sensation of burning and redness. This even helps to clean the surface of any irritants that could be causing this discomfort.

What to do: dripping 2 to 3 drops of saline solution in each eye can be a good way to improve eye dryness and fight burning. Washing your face with cold water also helps a lot. See an excellent home remedy for burning eyes, which can be used in these situations.

2. Vision problems

Vision problems such as myopia, astigmatism or presbyopia can also be the cause of burning eyes, but other symptoms must also be present, such as blurred vision, headache, blurred vision or difficulty reading small print in a newspaper, for example.

What to do: It is advisable to go to an ophthalmologist appointment to carry out tests that can confirm the changes in vision, and to carry out the treatment that can be done with the use of glasses or eye drops.

3. Dry eye syndrome

Dry eye syndrome mainly affects people who have to work long hours in front of the computer, which ends up decreasing the frequency with which they blink, which leaves the eye drier than it should.

Another possibility is dry weather, because when there is low air humidity, the eyes are more sensitive and there is a feeling of sand in the eyes and even difficulty reading at night.

What to do: in addition to being important to blink your eyes more often when you’re at the computer, it can also help to drip saline or some eye drops, to hydrate and keep your eyes more humid. Learn all about dry eye syndrome.

4. Dengue

In certain cases, dengue can cause burning eyes, although the most common is the appearance of pain, especially in the back of the eyes. In case you suspect dengue, other symptoms that should be present include pain throughout the body, tiredness and lack of energy. Check out all the symptoms of dengue.

What to do: if there is a strong suspicion of dengue, it is important to go to the doctor to confirm the diagnosis, in addition to drinking plenty of water and rest as much as you can for the body to recover faster.

5. Sinusitis

Sinusitis, which is inflammation of the sinuses, can also cause burning eyes and nose, as well as a runny nose as well as headache, sneezing and difficulty breathing.

What to do: in this case, it is important to consult a general practitioner to confirm the diagnosis, since, in some cases, it may be necessary to take antibiotics to fight the inflammation. See the remedies that can be used against sinusitis.

6. Allergic conjunctivitis

In allergic conjunctivitis, redness and pain in the eyes can be accompanied by other symptoms such as swelling and a feeling of sand in the eyes. It can be caused by pollen, pet dander or dust. It usually affects people susceptible to allergy, such as in cases of rhinitis or bronchitis.

What to do: putting cold compresses on the eyes can help to reduce the discomfort, another good tip is to regularly wash the eyes with saline solution, in order to eliminate the secretions. See the recommended remedies for conjunctivitis.

when to go to the doctor

An ophthalmologist or general practitioner should be consulted whenever signs and symptoms arise, such as:

Intense itching of the eyes;

Burning eyes, difficult to keep eyes open;

Difficulty seeing;

Blurred or blurry vision;

constant tearing;

Lots of puffiness in the eyes.

These symptoms can indicate more serious conditions, such as infections, that may need more specific medications prescribed by a doctor.