Senna tea: what is it for and how to take it

Senna is a medicinal plant, also known as Sena, Cassia, Cene, Dishwasher, Mamangá, which is widely used to treat constipation, especially due to its strong laxative and purgative properties.

The scientific name of this plant is alexandrine senna and can be found in health food stores and in some compounding pharmacies. alexandrine senna is a modern name that encompasses two ancient Senna names, the Cassia Senna it’s the Cassia angustifolia.

what is it for

Senna has laxative, purgative, depurative and vermifuge properties, and for this reason it is widely used to treat gastrointestinal problems, especially constipation. However, since it makes stools softer, it can also be used to relieve the discomfort of defecation in people with anal fissures and hemorrhoids.

Despite its benefits, senna should be used with caution and under medical supervision, as its constant use can cause changes in the intestinal microbiota, very strong cramps and even predispose to colorectal cancer.

How to make senna tea

To make tea, preference should be given to green senna leaves, as they have a more active effect on the body, especially when compared to their dry version. Also, the greener the leaf, the stronger the effect.

Ingredients

1 to 2 g of senna leaf soup;

250 ml of boiling water.

Preparation mode

Place the herb in a pan or cup, add the water and let it rest for 5 minutes. Wait for it to cool a little, strain and drink 2 to 3 times a day, without adding sugar. This tea should only be used until constipation symptoms improve or for up to 3 consecutive days.

Although tea is a practical option to consume senna, this plant can also be found in the form of capsules, which can be sold in health food stores and some pharmacies, and which are normally ingested in the amount of 1 capsule of 100 to 300. mg per day.

Ideally, senna should only be used under the guidance of a doctor, herbalist or naturopath and for a maximum period of 7 to 10 consecutive days. If after this period, constipation persists, it is advisable to consult a general practitioner or gastroenterologist.

Does senna tea help you lose weight?

Senna tea is often used, popularly, during slimming processes. However, this plant does not have any property that helps in burning fat, and its effect on weight reduction is only related to the increase in the frequency of bowel movements, in addition to the inhibition of water absorption, which prevents the retention of water. liquids.

Possible side effects

The laxative effect of senna is mainly linked to its ability to irritate the intestinal lining, which makes bowel movements faster, eliminating stool. For this reason, using senna, especially for more than 1 week, can bring several undesirable side effects such as cramps, bloated belly sensation and increased amount of gas.

In addition, some people may also experience vomiting, diarrhea, increased menstrual flow, hypocalcemia, hypokalemia, intestinal malabsorption and decreased hemoglobin in the blood test.

who shouldn’t use

Senna is contraindicated in cases of hypersensitivity to senna, pregnancy, lactation, in children under 12 years of age, as well as in cases of intestinal obstruction, enteritis, acute appendicitis and stomach pain of unknown cause.

In addition, senna should not be consumed by people who are taking heart medication, laxatives, cortisone or diuretics and its use should not be longer than 10 consecutive days, as it can cause various side effects and increase the predisposition to cancer. colorectal. Therefore, before using senna, it is important to seek guidance from a doctor to avoid possible complications.