Xanthoma: what it is, main types and treatment

Xanthoma corresponds to the appearance of small lesions in high relief on the skin, formed by fats that can appear in any part of the body, but mainly in the tendons, skin, hands, feet, buttocks and knees.

The appearance of xanthoma is more common in people who have very high cholesterol or triglycerides, although it can also appear in people who do not have cholesterol alterations.

The presence of xanthoma is usually a sign that there is a greater amount of circulating cholesterol, which caused the macrophages, which are cells of the immune system, to engulf the fat cells, transforming themselves into foamy macrophages and being deposited in the tissue. Thus, xanthoma is not a disease, but a symptom associated with a defect in the metabolism of fats and proteins that carry cholesterol in the body.

Main types of xanthoma

The formation of xanthoma is more common in people who have unhealthy lifestyle habits, that is, who have a diet richer in fats and who are sedentary, which favors the accumulation of cholesterol and triglycerides. However, xanthoma can also happen as a consequence of other diseases, such as decompensated diabetes, biliary cirrhosis, or liver failure.

According to their characteristics and location, xanthomas can be classified into:

xanthelasmas : they are the type of xanthoma that is located on the eyelid, in the form of yellowish and softened plaques, usually in people with a history of high cholesterol;

: they are the type of xanthoma that is located on the eyelid, in the form of yellowish and softened plaques, usually in people with a history of high cholesterol; eruptive xanthomas : they are the most common form of xanthoma and are associated with an increase in triglycerides, in which small yellow lumps appear, mainly on the thighs, legs, buttocks and arms. They usually improve when triglycerides normalize;

: they are the most common form of xanthoma and are associated with an increase in triglycerides, in which small yellow lumps appear, mainly on the thighs, legs, buttocks and arms. They usually improve when triglycerides normalize; tuberous xanthomas : yellowish nodules that are preferentially located on the elbows and heels of people with high cholesterol;

: yellowish nodules that are preferentially located on the elbows and heels of people with high cholesterol; tendon xanthoma : it is the deposit that occurs in the tendons, mainly in the Achilles tendon, in the heel, or in the fingers, and also usually happens in people with high cholesterol;

: it is the deposit that occurs in the tendons, mainly in the Achilles tendon, in the heel, or in the fingers, and also usually happens in people with high cholesterol; flat xanthomas: they are flattened and appear more frequently in the palpar folds, face, trunk and in scars.

There is also another form of xanthoma, which is gastric xanthoma, in which fat lesions are formed in the stomach and which normally does not cause symptoms, being identified in endoscopies or gastric surgeries for other reasons. This type of xanthoma is rare, and the exact cause is not known.

What is xanthelasma?

Xanthelasma is a type of xanthoma in which flat, yellowish plaques and lesions are found on the eyes, particularly on the eyelids, often symmetrically. The presence of xanthelasma is not contagious, as it is the body’s response to a greater amount of circulating cholesterol, and it is more frequent in adults who have disorders in the metabolism of fats.

Despite not causing a risk, xanthelasma can cause discomfort in the person due to the visibility of the lesions, so they request the removal of xanthelasma, which is done through surgery or through techniques that destroy the xanthelasma, such as with acids, laser or electrocoagulation, for example.

How to confirm the diagnosis

The diagnosis of xanthoma is clinical, that is, it is made by the dermatologist or general practitioner through the evaluation of the characteristics of the xanthomas. In some cases, a blood test may also be indicated to check the amount of circulating cholesterol and triglycerides.

How is the treatment done?

If the person with xanthomas has an excess of cholesterol or triglycerides detected in the blood test, the doctor will indicate treatment to control these levels, with drugs called lipid-lowering drugs, such as Simvastatin, Atorvastatin, and fibrates, such as Fenofibrate or Bezafibrate, for example. . In addition, procedures to remove fat deposits can be performed, which must be done by the dermatologist, such as:

Surgery for removal and closure with stitches : it is the safest, most effective option, can be performed in an outpatient clinic, has a low cost and produces excellent results;

: it is the safest, most effective option, can be performed in an outpatient clinic, has a low cost and produces excellent results; chemical cauterization : more suitable for small and superficial lesions. It is done through the application of caustic substances such as trichloroacetic acid or combinations of acids;

: more suitable for small and superficial lesions. It is done through the application of caustic substances such as trichloroacetic acid or combinations of acids; laser treatment : through ultra-pulsed carbon dioxide or pulsed laser;

: through ultra-pulsed carbon dioxide or pulsed laser; cryosurgery: using liquid nitrogen or dry ice;

It is also very important to treat and control other diseases associated with changes in metabolism and xanthomas formation, such as diabetes, liver cancer, hypothyroidism or kidney disease.

Treatment for gastric xanthoma

Gastric xanthoma or gastric xanthelasma are yellowish bags of cholesterol or lipids, with slightly irregular contours, which can measure 1 to 2 mm, located in the stomach. To treat this type of xanthoma, it is necessary to do endoscopy and biopsy tests, and if signs of stomach cancer are ruled out, it is usually a benign situation, and the conduct must be observation, that is, it must be followed up frequently. to see the evolution of the problem.

However, if there is a risk of cancer formation or signs of worsening of the xanthoma, the doctor can guide its removal, a procedure performed through endoscopy.