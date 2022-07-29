Squats: benefits and how to do it correctly

The squat is a simple exercise that does not require much preparation to be performed, just keep your legs apart, stretch your arms in front of your body and squat until your thighs are parallel to the floor.

Although it is often considered just a leg strengthening exercise, the squat works other muscles in addition to the leg and thus promotes the strengthening of the abdominal and back muscles, for example.

The squat, although simple, is important to be done under the guidance and care of a physical education professional so that the movement can be corrected, if necessary, and so that there is less risk of injury.

how to do squats

To do the squats correctly without harming the spine and achieve all the benefit that this exercise can provide, it is recommended:

Keep your feet slightly apart and always well supported on the floor; Stretch your arms in front of your body; Keep your back straight and avoid compensating with your hips, as is often the case; Inhale before starting the squat and release the air as you descend; Go down enough to keep your thighs parallel to the floor.

A good tip to check if the squat is being performed correctly is to observe yourself in a mirror. The ideal is to do the exercise sideways to the mirror. When the exercise is being done correctly, you should feel the abdominal and thigh muscles working. It is also possible to increase the efficiency of the squat by performing variations of the same exercise, working more muscles. Learn about other squat exercises.

Despite being an exercise that should be introduced into the training routine, the squat must be done carefully to avoid injury. Therefore, in the case of a person who is starting to perform exercises, it is recommended to squat on the wall leaning against a pilates ball, so it is possible to have greater perception of the movement. In addition, you can train sitting and getting up from a bench, because that way you can also understand how the movement should be performed.

For beginners, the recommendation is to do 15 squats correctly, being indicated on the first day to perform 3 sets of 5 squats with an interval of 1 minute between sets. As the exercise is practiced, the number of squats can be progressively increased, according to the person’s ability. It is recommended that squats be done 3 times a week and on alternate days so that the muscles can rest.

Also know 3 exercises to increase the butt at home.

benefits of squats

The squat is a complete exercise as it engages multiple muscles, including the abdominals, back, thighs, and glutes. Thus, the main benefits of the squat are:

Strengthening of abdominal and back muscles;

Strengthening and hypertrophy of the thighs and glutes;

Improved physical conditioning;

Decreased risk of injury;

It helps with weight loss.

In addition, squats improve body contour and help maintain good posture and can be practiced in any environment.