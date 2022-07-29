Xanthelasma: what it is, causes and treatment

Xanthelasma are yellowish spots, similar to papules, that are protruding on the skin and that appear mainly in the eyelid region, but they can also appear in other parts of the face and body, such as the neck, shoulders, armpits and chest. Xanthelasma plaques do not cause symptoms, that is, they do not cause pain, do not itch and do not generate any complications, but over time they grow progressively.

These spots are yellow because they are fatty deposits on the skin and most often appear because of high levels of cholesterol in the blood, which can be associated with liver disease, hyperglycemia or atherosclerosis, which is the accumulation of fat in the wall. of the arteries of the heart. Learn more about atherosclerosis, symptoms and how to treat it.

Possible causes

Xanthelasma appears more frequently in women over 40 years of age, and the causes of the appearance of this condition, in most cases, are related to very high levels of bad cholesterol, LDL cholesterol, and very low levels of good cholesterol, however, other health problems can be associated with the appearance of xanthelasma spots on the eyelids such as liver cirrhosis, for example.

In some cases, in addition to the increase in cholesterol, the person with xanthelasma has hyperglycemia, which is when blood sugar levels are also high and this can occur because of diabetes, hypothyroidism or the use of certain medications, such as corticosteroids and oral retinoids. .

How the diagnosis is made

The diagnosis of xanthelasma is usually made by a dermatologist by examining the skin around the eyes, however, heart tests or blood tests may be requested to analyze the levels of fat in the bloodstream and thus verify if there are other diseases associated with the appearance of xanthelasma spots.

The doctor may also order tests such as a skin biopsy to rule out that the plaques on the skin are other health problems, such as a chalazion, sebaceous hyperplasia, or some type of cancer, such as basal cell carcinoma. See more what basal cell carcinoma is, main symptoms and treatment.

treatment options

The spots caused by xanthelasma do not disappear over time and when they affect the aesthetics of the face, a dermatologist may indicate an appropriate treatment based on the size of the plaques and the person’s skin type, which can be done with:

Peeling chemical: is the type of treatment in which dichloroacetic acid or trichloroacetic acid is used in concentrations between 50% and 100% to destroy xanthelasma plaques. These acids should only be applied by trained professionals because of the risk of skin burns;

is the type of treatment in which dichloroacetic acid or trichloroacetic acid is used in concentrations between 50% and 100% to destroy xanthelasma plaques. These acids should only be applied by trained professionals because of the risk of skin burns; Surgery: it consists of removing the xanthelasma plaques through small cuts made by a doctor;

it consists of removing the xanthelasma plaques through small cuts made by a doctor; Lasertherapy: it is a widely used option to eliminate xanthelasma spots on the eyelid through the direct action of the laser on these lesions;

it is a widely used option to eliminate xanthelasma spots on the eyelid through the direct action of the laser on these lesions; Cryotherapy: it is the application of liquid nitrogen directly on the xanthelasma plaques, leading to the elimination of these lesions. In this case, liquid nitrogen freezes the xanthelasma plaques on the eyelid, and because of the risk of swelling in the face, it is not always indicated;

it is the application of liquid nitrogen directly on the xanthelasma plaques, leading to the elimination of these lesions. In this case, liquid nitrogen freezes the xanthelasma plaques on the eyelid, and because of the risk of swelling in the face, it is not always indicated; Medicines: some studies show that the drug probucol can reduce the cells that lead to the appearance of xanthelasma plaques, but they still need more evidence for the application.

Other types of treatments may also be indicated, depending on the characteristics of the xanthelasma, such as the application of interleukin or cyclosporine injection, radiofrequency removal or fractional CO2 laser, which help to eliminate plaques on the eyelids. Check out how the fractional CO2 laser is made.

Although there are several ways to eliminate xanthelasma spots, the most important thing is to create healthy habits that help reduce bad cholesterol levels in the blood, as this is the main cause of this type of plaque on the skin. Therefore, you should consult a general practitioner and a nutritionist to start a treatment to lower blood cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of the person having other health problems, such as atherosclerosis.

Here’s a video with important tips on how to lower cholesterol: