Turbinectomy: What It Is, How It’s Done and How is Recovery

Turbinectomy is a surgical procedure performed to solve breathing difficulties in people who have hypertrophy of the nasal turbinates that do not improve with the common treatment indicated by the otolaryngologist. The turbinates, also called turbinates, are structures located in the nasal cavity that aim to open space to favor air circulation and, thus, filter and heat the inspired air.

However, in some situations, mainly due to trauma in the region, recurrent infections or chronic rhinitis and sinusitis, it is possible to observe an increase in the nasal turbinates, making it difficult for air to enter and pass and, thus, make breathing more difficult. Therefore, the doctor may indicate the performance of turbinectomy, which can be classified into two main types:

total turbineectomy in which the entire structure of the nasal turbinates, that is, bones and mucosa, is removed;

partial turbineectomyin which the structures of the turbinates are partially removed.

Turbinectomy must be performed in the hospital, by a facial surgeon, and is a quick surgery, and the person can go home the same day.

how is it done

Turbinectomy is a simple, low-risk procedure that can be done under either general or local anesthesia. The procedure lasts an average of 30 minutes and is done with the help of visualizing the internal structure of the nose through an endoscope.

After identifying the degree of hypertrophy, the physician may choose to remove all or only part of the nasal turbinates, taking into account the risk of new hypertrophy and the patient’s history.

Although turbinectomy guarantees a longer-lasting result, it is a more invasive procedure and takes longer to heal, with the risk of crusting, which must be removed by the doctor, and small nosebleeds.

Turbinectomy vs Turbinoplasty

Like turbinectomy, turbinoplasty also corresponds to a surgical procedure of the nasal turbinates. However, in this type of procedure, the turbinates are not removed, they are just moved so that the air can circulate and pass without any hindrance.

Only in some cases, when changing the position of the nasal turbinates alone would not be enough to regulate breathing, it may be necessary to remove a small amount of tissue from the turbinate.

Recovery after Turbinectomy

As it is a simple and low-risk procedure, turbinectomy does not have many postoperative recommendations. After the anesthesia wears off, the patient is usually released home and must remain at rest for about 48 hours to avoid significant bleeding.

It is normal for there to be a little bleeding in the nose or throat during this period, but most of the time it happens as a result of the procedure. However, if the bleeding is heavy or lasts for several days, it is recommended to see a doctor.

It is also recommended to keep the airways clean, performing nasal lavage according to medical advice, and making periodic consultations with the otorhinolaryngologist so that possible crusts formed are removed. See how to do a nasal wash.