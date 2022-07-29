What can be pain in the middle of the foot and what to do

Pain in the middle of the foot is mainly linked to the use of shoes that are too tight or inappropriate, regular and constant physical activity, such as running, for example, and excessive weight, which can lead to inflammation of the nerves and tissues present in the foot. , causing pain and discomfort.

To relieve pain in the middle of the foot, ice can be placed on the site for about 20 minutes to reduce inflammation and relieve symptoms, but if the pain is persistent, it is best to seek guidance from an orthopedist or physical therapist so that it can be resolved. the cause of the pain is identified and appropriate treatment can be initiated.

The main causes of midfoot pain are:

1. Metatarsalgia

Metatarsalgia corresponds to pain in the front of the foot that occurs due to wearing inappropriate shoes, practicing high-impact exercises, being overweight or deforming the feet, for example. These conditions cause irritation and inflammation of the joints, tendons, or nerves that support the metatarsal bones, which are the bones that make up the toes, resulting in pain. Learn about other causes of metatarsalgia.

What to do: To relieve the discomfort and pain caused by metatarsalgia, it is important to rest the foot, apply ice to the site and avoid the cause, as this can relieve the pain. However, if the pain is persistent, it is important to go to the orthopedist or physical therapist so that an assessment can be made and a more specific treatment can be started, which may involve the use of anti-inflammatory drugs and physical therapy sessions to improve support. and foot mobility.

2. Plantar Fasciitis

Plantar fasciitis happens due to inflammation of the tissue that covers the musculature of the foot, called the plantar fascia, resulting in pain in the middle of the foot, burning sensation and discomfort when walking or running, for example.

Plantar fasciitis is more common in women due to frequent wearing of high heels, but it can also happen in people who are overweight or who go for long walks wearing an inappropriate shoe.

What to do: Treatment for plantar fasciitis aims to reduce tissue inflammation, and the orthopedist may indicate the use of analgesics or anti-inflammatory drugs to relieve pain and improve the person’s quality of life. In addition, physiotherapy sessions may be recommended to reduce inflammation and improve blood circulation. Check out other ways to treat plantar fasciitis.

3. Morton’s neuroma

Morton’s neuroma is a small lump that can form on the sole of the foot and can cause a lot of pain and discomfort when walking, climbing stairs, doing squats or running, for example.

The formation of neuroma is usually related to the use of shoes that are very tight on the toes and who practice intense and regular physical activity, such as running, for example, as they generate microtraumas at the site, which gives rise to inflammation and neuroma formation. .

What to do: To combat the pain and discomfort caused by the neuroma, it is recommended to use adequate insoles in the shoes to better accommodate the feet, avoiding using sandals, flip-flops and high heels, in addition to using anti-inflammatory drugs and performing physiotherapy to reduce the lump and, thus, , relieve pain and prevent the formation of new neuromas. See 5 treatments for Morton’s neuroma.

4. Fractures

Fractures are less common causes of pain in the midfoot, but they can happen as a result of a severe injury, such as an ankle sprain during physical activity or walking down stairs, for example.

What to do: If a fracture is suspected, it is important to go to the orthopedist so that imaging tests can be performed to identify the break in the bone and, thus, initiate the most appropriate treatment. Usually the foot is immobilized and the doctor recommends the use of anti-inflammatory drugs or analgesics if there is pain.