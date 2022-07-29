Interval training: what it is and types

Interval training is a type of training that consists of alternating periods of moderate to high intensity effort and rest, the duration of which may vary according to the exercise performed and the person’s objective. It is important that interval training is done under the supervision of an instructor so that the heart rate and intensity of the training are maintained, in addition to preventing injuries.

Interval training is a great strategy to increase metabolism and accelerate the fat burning process, decreasing body fat percentage, as well as improving cardiorespiratory capacity and increasing oxygen uptake. It is recommended that these workouts be performed two to three times a week and that the person has a proper diet so that the results can appear and be lasting.

Types of interval training

Interval training can be applied in outdoor running or on the treadmill, bicycle and strength exercises, being important to guide the instructor so that the training zone is defined, which corresponds to the intensity and heart rate that the person must reach and maintain during the training. exercise.

1. HIIT

HIIT, also called High Intensity Interval Training or High Intensity Interval Training, is a type of training widely used to accelerate metabolism and promote fat burning during and after physical activity. Exercises in which the HIIT protocol is applied must be performed at high intensity in order to obtain the desired benefits.

Most of the time, HIIT is applied in cycling and running training and consists of performing the exercise at high intensity for about 30 seconds to 1 minute, according to the person’s goal. After the effort time, the person must spend the same time at rest, which can be passive, that is, stopped, or active, in which the same movement is performed, but at a lower intensity. In addition to being able to be applied in aerobic exercises, HIIT training can also be included in weight training exercises.

2. Tabata

Tabata training is a type of HIIT that lasts about 4 minutes, in which the person does the exercise at high intensity for 20 seconds and rests for 10 seconds, completing a total time of 4 minutes of activity. Like HIIT, tabata can increase a person’s aerobic and anaerobic capacity, help maintain muscle mass and improve the cardiovascular system.

Because it is a high-intensity training, it is recommended that it be done by people who have been practicing physical activity for a while and that it be done under the guidance of a physical education professional so that the benefits can be achieved. Check out some tabata exercises.