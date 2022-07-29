Barefoot running: advantages, disadvantages and how to get started

When running barefoot, there is increased contact between the foot and the ground, increasing the work of the foot and calf muscles and improving the absorption of impact on the joints. In addition, bare feet allow greater sensitivity to the small adjustments that the body needs to make to avoid injuries, which is not always the case when wearing running shoes with good cushioning or suitable for the person’s type of tread.

Barefoot running is recommended for people who are already used to running, because to run barefoot it is important that the person is used to the movement, thus avoiding injuries, since this type of running requires greater body awareness.

Advantages and disadvantages of running barefoot

When running barefoot, the body can adjust better, with less risk of injury to the knee and hip joints, because naturally the first part of the foot that has contact with the ground is the midfoot, which distributes the impact forces directly to the ground. muscles instead of joints. In addition, this is a natural way to strengthen the small muscles on the inside of your feet, which decreases the chances of inflammation such as plantar fasciitis.

However, when running barefoot there are small changes in the body, the skin of the feet becomes thicker, blood blisters can appear on the instep and there is always a risk of cuts and injuries due to stones in the way or shard of glass, for example. .

How to run barefoot safely

The best ways to run barefoot without harming the body are:

Running barefoot on the treadmill;

Running barefoot on the beach;

Run with ‘foot gloves’ which are a kind of reinforced sock.

Another safe option is to run in non-cushioned shoes that allow you to spread your toes as you run.

To start this new form of running, it is important to start slowly for the body to get used to it. The ideal is to start by running fewer kilometers and for less time, because this way it is possible to avoid pain in the toes, which is scientifically called metatarsalgia, and reduce the risk of microfractures in the heel.

How to begin

The best way to start minimalist running or natural running is to start training progressively. A good tip is to start by changing the running shoes you are used to wearing for ‘foot gloves’ and running on the treadmill or on the beach.

After a few weeks you can start running on grass and then after a few more weeks you can run completely barefoot, but also starting with the treadmill, beach sand, grass, then on dirt and finally on asphalt. It is only recommended to do a run of approximately 10K on asphalt after having started this type of adaptation more than 6 months ago. In any case, it is safer to be accompanied by a personal trainer to achieve better results every time.