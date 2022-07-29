Valsalva Maneuver: What is it, what is it for and how to do it

The Valsalva maneuver is a technique in which you hold your breath, holding your nose with your fingers, and then you have to force the air out, applying pressure. This maneuver can be done easily, but people with eye pressure and retinal problems should not perform this type of test. In some cases, this maneuver may be requested during a heart exam to assess for heart failure or the presence of heart murmurs.

This maneuver is widely used in situations where the ear is covered, as it facilitates the exit of air through the ears, relieving the sensation of being clogged and can also be applied to help reverse heart problems, such as ventricular tachycardia, for example, as it helps in relaxation in the heart helping to regulate the heartbeat. Learn more about ventricular tachycardia and how to treat it.

what is it for

The Valsalva maneuver is a test performed through the pressure caused by holding your breath and forcing air out and can be used in various situations, such as:

Assess the occurrence of heart failure;

Identification of heart murmurs;

Reverse cardiac arrhythmias;

Detect bleeding points after thyroid surgery;

Aid in the diagnosis of varicocele and hernias.

The technique used in this maneuver can help to unclog the ear in cases where the sensation of being clogged during a flight remains, especially during takeoff or landing. For the diagnosis of health problems, this maneuver should only be performed in a laboratory, when performing an examination and under the supervision of a doctor.

how should it be done

To perform the Valsalva maneuver, you must first remain seated or lying down, breathing deeply and then close your mouth, pinch your nose with your fingers and force the air out, not letting it escape. At the end of the test, the pressure must be maintained for 10 to 15 seconds.

The technique used to perform this maneuver is similar to everyday situations, such as straining to have a bowel movement or playing a wind instrument, such as a saxophone.

Phases of the Valsalva maneuver

The Valsalva maneuver helps to reverse heart problems, such as arrhythmias, and some heart murmurs can be heard better, because during the technique, changes occur in the body that are divided into four phases:

Phase I: the onset of pressure caused by the act of holding the breath causes a transient increase in blood pressure, as at this moment there is an emptying of blood from the large veins, reducing blood circulation in the lungs;

the onset of pressure caused by the act of holding the breath causes a transient increase in blood pressure, as at this moment there is an emptying of blood from the large veins, reducing blood circulation in the lungs; Phase II: the pressure inside the chest causes the blood to return to the heart to decrease, keeping blood pressure down, but with an increase in heart rate;

the pressure inside the chest causes the blood to return to the heart to decrease, keeping blood pressure down, but with an increase in heart rate; Phase III: this is the moment when the maneuver is being completed, when the chest muscles relax and the blood pressure drops a little more;

this is the moment when the maneuver is being completed, when the chest muscles relax and the blood pressure drops a little more; Phase IV: in this phase the blood returns normally to the heart, regulating blood flow and blood pressure rises a little.

These phases occur quickly and are not easily observed when performing the maneuver, but the effects of the test can be felt, especially if the person is prone to hypotension, which are low blood pressure spikes. Here’s what to do when your blood pressure is low.

what are the risks

The Valsalva maneuver is not indicated for people who have problems with the retina, which is the layer that lines the eye, nor in people who have implanted eye lenses, high intraocular pressure or congenital heart disease, because blood pressure changes during performing the maneuver can worsen these conditions.

In addition, performing the Valsalva maneuver can cause chest pain, deregulate the heartbeat and cause episodes of vasovagal syncope, characterized by sudden loss of consciousness and fainting. Find out more about what vasovagal syncope is and how to treat it.