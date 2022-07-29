Corn hair: what is it for and how to use it

Corn hair, also known as corn beard or corn stigmas, is a medicinal plant popularly used to treat kidney and urinary system problems, such as cystitis, nephritis, prostatitis and urethritis, due to its diuretic and anti-inflammatory properties. .

This plant has the scientific name of Stigma maydis and in its composition are found substances such as vitamins, proteins and carbohydrates that are important to keep the body healthy. Corn hair also has flavonoids, which are compounds also found in fruits and vegetables and that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, for example.

Generally, corn hair is used in its dry extract form to make tea, and it can be purchased in health food stores and in some compounding pharmacies.

Corn hair is the part that is inside the ear of corn and it is the yellowish strands that develop during the development of the grains of this food. This part of corn is used in various regions of the world as a medicinal plant to treat various diseases and health problems, such as:

cystitis;

Nephritis;

prostatitis;

Kidney stone;

Drop;

Urinary incontinence;

Swelling.

Corn hair is a natural product with a diuretic effect, which means that it helps to increase urinary frequency and consequently helps to reduce blood pressure. Some studies show that this medicinal plant can also lower blood sugar levels and can help restore the balance of intestinal flora, improving bowel regulation. Understand what intestinal flora is and what it is for.

Corn hair has substances such as proteins, vitamins, carbohydrates, calcium, potassium, magnesium, sodium and compounds such as flavonoids, which are important to delay aging and have an anti-inflammatory action in the body. Because of this, this plant also has hypoglycemic, depurative and anti-fatigue properties.

The diuretic property of corn hair is well known and occurs because this plant relaxes the lining of the bladder and kidney tubules, reducing irritation and increasing urine output. Additionally, corn hair is considered a mild hypotensive as it helps to lower high blood pressure levels by decreasing sodium reabsorption.

Corn hair is most often used in tea form, from the dry extract purchased from health food stores.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon (tablespoon) dry corn hair extract;

250 ml of water;

Preparation mode

Boil the water with the dry corn hair extract, cover and let it rest for 10 minutes. Then, wait for it to cool down a bit and strain, being able to drink this tea up to three times a day.

In addition to tea, corn hair can be found as a food supplement, and the recommended dose in studies is 400 to 450 mg to be taken 2 to 3 times a day, however, before ingesting this type of product it is It is important to consult a herbalist to know the correct dose to use and one should not abandon conventional treatment guided by the doctor.

Studies show that corn hair is a safe medicinal plant with few associated side effects, however, it should be used with caution in people with people who have prostate inflammation, as it increases urinary frequency, it can cause discomfort when urinating. .

It should not be used by pregnant and breastfeeding women, as it alters the levels of the hormone oxytocin, which is responsible for contractions of the uterus, for example. Also, people who already use blood pressure lowering drugs, anticoagulants, diuretics and diabetes should ask their doctor before starting to use corn hair.