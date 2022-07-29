4 Sleep Therapy methods to sleep better

Sleep therapy is made from a set of treatments that exist to stimulate sleep and improve insomnia or sleep difficulties. Some examples of these treatments are performing sleep hygiene, behavior change or relaxation therapies, which can help re-educate the body to sleep at the right time and have restorative sleep.

Treating insomnia is essential for regulating the body’s hormone levels, recharging energies and improving brain function. However, it should be remembered that the use of drugs, such as anxiolytics, should be used only when indicated by the doctor, due to the risk of side effects such as dependence and falls.

The main forms of sleep therapy are:

1. Sleep Hygiene

This method consists of changing day-to-day behaviors that impair sleep, avoiding sleepiness during the day, as they re-educate the body to have restorative sleep.

The main ways to perform sleep hygiene are:

Sleep in a quiet place without noise, and that it is dark, so that the body can relax, avoiding awakenings during the night;

In this way, the body is conditioned to feel sleepy at night, as good sleep habits are encouraged. Learn about sleep hygiene and how many hours you should sleep a night for your age.

2. Behavioral therapy

Cognitive-behavioral therapy is a set of techniques to correct behaviors and attitudes that lead to insomnia, such as keeping a sleep diary, in which the person writes down sleeping and waking times, how many times they woke up or what thoughts they have when they have insomnia. . This way it is easier to identify what may be influencing the sleep alteration.

Sleep restriction therapy is a method that proposes that the person stays in bed only during the sleep period. In this way, it is avoided to lie down without sleeping for more than 30 minutes, being preferable to get up, do other activities and go back to bed when sleep returns.

In addition, there are programs known as Mindfulness, which are forms of group psychotherapies, consisting of weekly meetings to perform exercises, such as meditation, body and concentration exercises to solve chronic problems such as stress, depression and insomnia.

Psychotherapy is also a good way to treat insomnia, as it helps resolve internal conflicts associated with this problem, and is very helpful for children, especially those with hyperactivity or autism.

3. Relaxation Therapy

Some relaxation techniques such as meditation, breathing exercises, massage and reflexology help to improve physical and mental tension that may be leading to lack of sleep.

4. Alternative treatments

Despite little scientific evidence, alternative therapies can bring good benefits for the treatment of insomnia for many people, and may even make the use of medication unnecessary.

Herbal treatments in powder, capsules or teas, such as chamomile, valerian or lemon balm, for example, are natural methods to increase relaxation and fight insomnia but should preferably be used with the knowledge of the doctor.

Acupuncture is another technique that stimulates points on the body, which help to rebalance the body’s energy and reduce stress, anxiety and insomnia, for example.

Orthomolecular therapy is another alternative form, which promises to treat hormonal or chemical imbalances in the body, from the replacement of vitamins and minerals. In the case of insomnia, it is important to maintain levels of magnesium, tryptophan, vitamin B3 and niacin, so that there is an adequate production of serotonin and melatonin, substances related to well-being and sleep. See the list of foods rich in tryptophan.

Phototherapy is also a type of treatment that consists of regular exposure to light, through special lamps, which help in the treatment of insomnia.

Check out some science-backed tricks to sleep better:

when to use medicines

When sleep therapy does not bring results, it may be necessary to use medication, which can be antidepressants, such as Sertraline, Trazodone or Mirtazapine, for example, or anxiolytics, such as Clonazepam or Lorazepam, prescribed by the general practitioner, neurologist or psychiatrist.

Medications should be the last option, or used when there are neurological problems associated with insomnia, due to their addictive ability.

These treatments help sleep and prevent a person from going without sleep for a long time, which can cause several health problems, because during sleep the brain reorganizes itself, regulates hormones and replenishes energy in the brain and muscles.

The amount of sleep you need can vary, but it’s usually between 7 or 8 hours a night. In addition to the treatments mentioned, being attentive to food to stimulate sleep is also important.