Glutamine: top foods rich in this amino acid

Glutamine is the amino acid that is present in the largest amounts in the body, as it is naturally produced through the conversion of another amino acid, glutamic acid. In addition, glutamine can also be found in some foods, such as yogurts and eggs, for example, or it can be consumed in the form of a nutritional supplement, being found in sports supplement stores.

Glutamine is considered a semi-essential amino acid, since in the face of stress situations, such as illness or the presence of a wound, it can become essential. In addition, glutamine performs several functions in the body, mainly related to the immune system, participates in some metabolic pathways and favors the formation of proteins in the body.

List of foods rich in glutamine

There are a few animal and plant sources of glutamine, as shown in the following table:

food of animal origin Glutamine (Glutamic Acid) 100 g cheeses 6092 mg Salmon 5871 mg Beef 4011 mg Fish 2994 mg Eggs 1760 mg whole milk 1581 mg Yogurt 1122 mg Foods of plant origin Glutamine (Glutamic Acid) 100 g Soy 7875 mg Corn 1768 mg tofu 1721 mg Chickpea 1550 mg Lentil 1399 mg Black bean 1351 mg Beans 1291 mg White bean 1106 mg Peas 733 mg White rice 524 mg Beet 428 mg Spinach 343 mg Cabbage 294 mg Parsley 249 mg

What is glutamine for?

Glutamine is considered an immunomodulator, as it is used as a source of energy by the cells of the muscles, intestine and immune system, stimulating and strengthening the immune system.

Some studies have shown that glutamine supplementation accelerates recovery and reduces the length of hospital stay for people who are in the postoperative period, in a critical condition or who have suffered burns, sepsis, have multiple trauma or are immunosuppressed. This is because this amino acid becomes essential during a situation of metabolic stress, and its supplementation is important to prevent muscle degradation and stimulate the immune system.

In addition, L-glutamine supplementation is also used to maintain muscle mass, since it is able to reduce the degradation of muscle tissue after exercise, stimulates muscle growth because it favors the entry of amino acids into muscle cells, helps in recovery after intense tissues and aids in recovery from overtraining syndrome, a condition characterized by decreased plasma glutamine levels.

