5 habits to keep your brain young

Doing exercises for the brain is important to avoid the loss of neurons and consequently avoid distractions, improve memory and favor learning. In this way, there are some habits that can be included in everyday life and that are simple exercises that keep the brain always active.

Some examples of these habits are:

Take a shower with eyes closed: Do not open your eyes either to turn on the faucet or to take the shampoo off the shelf. Do the whole bath ritual with your eyes closed. This exercise serves to enhance the area of ​​the brain responsible for tactile sensations. Change things around every 3 or 4 days. Decorate the grocery shopping list: Think about the different aisles of the market or make a mental list based on what you need for breakfast, lunch or dinner. This is a very good memory exercise for the brain as it helps to develop and adjust memory; Brushing teeth with non-dominant hand: You must use muscles that are little used, creating new brain connections. This exercise serves to make the individual more agile and more intelligent; Take different paths to go home, for work or school: So the brain will have to memorize new sights, sounds and smells. This exercise serves to activate different areas of the brain at the same time, favoring all brain connections; make games, like some video games, puzzles or sudoku 30 minutes a day: improve memory and develop the ability to make decisions and solve puzzles quickly. Check out some games to stimulate the brain

These exercises to train the brain make neurons reactivate and favor brain connections keeping the brain active for longer, resulting in brain rejuvenation, being indicated even for more experienced and elderly people because the brain of a 65-year-old can work as well as the brain of a 45-year-old.

Another way to improve brain function and activate memory is to do physical activity after a period of studies, for example. Studies point out that exercising up to 4 hours after studies helps in memory consolidation, which makes the brain work more efficiently.

