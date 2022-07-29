Ghee butter (clarified): what it is, benefits and how to make it

Ghee butter, also known as clarified butter, is a type of butter obtained from cow’s or buffalo’s milk through a process that eliminates water and solid elements from milk, including proteins and lactose, generating a purified oil of golden color and slightly transparent, being widely used in India, Pakistan and in Ayurveda medicine.

Ghee butter is more concentrated in good fats, it is healthy because it does not contain salt, lactose or casein, it does not need to be kept in the fridge and it is widely used today to replace the use of regular butter in meals.

health benefits

Moderate consumption of ghee butter can have some health benefits, such as:

does not contain lactosebeing easier to digest and can be consumed by lactose intolerant; Does not contain caseinwhich is a cow’s milk protein, so it can be used by people with allergies to this protein; Does not need to be stored in the fridgeas the solid contents of the milk are removed, ensuring durability, although it remains liquid like oil; Contains fat-soluble vitamins A, E, K and D, which are important for boosting the body’s defenses, helping to keep bones, skin and hair healthy, as well as improving healing and other benefits; Can be used in meal preparation because it is more stable at high temperatures, unlike other butters that should only be used at low temperatures.

In addition, some studies carried out indicate that the use of ghee butter could help lower bad cholesterol levels and triglycerides, however, the results are not conclusive, due to other studies that indicate the opposite, showing that the use of this butter it raises cholesterol because it has high amounts of saturated fats, which are associated with a higher risk of developing heart problems.

Because of this, the ideal is to consume clarified butter in moderation, in small portions and should be included in a balanced diet.

Nutritional information

The following table provides nutritional information for ghee butter compared to regular butter.

nutritional components 5 g ghee butter (1 tsp) 5 g regular butter (1 teaspoon) calories 45 kcal 37 kcal carbohydrates 0 g 35 mg proteins 0 g 5 mg fats 5 g 4.09 g Saturated fat 3 g 2.3 g monounsaturated fats 1.4 g 0.95 g polyunsaturated fats 0.2 g 0.12 g trans fats 0 g 0.16 g fibers 0 g 0 g Cholesterol 15 mg 11.5 mg Vitamin A 42 mcg 28 mcg Vitamin D 0 IU 2.6 IU Vitamin E 0.14 mg 0.12 mg vitamin K 0.43 mcg 0.35 mcg Calcium 0.2 mg 0.7 mg Sodium 0.1 mg 37.5 mg

It’s important to remember that the calories in the two butters come from the fats and, in fact, both are nutritionally similar. Therefore, the consumption of ghee butter should be accompanied by a balanced, healthy diet and should be consumed in small amounts, using 1 teaspoon per day.

How to make ghee butter at home

Ghee or clarified butter can be purchased at supermarkets, websites or nutritional products stores, but it can also be prepared at home, following the steps below:

Ingredient

250 g unsalted butter (or as desired)

Preparation mode

Place the butter in a pan, preferably glass or stainless steel, and place over medium heat until it melts and starts to boil. You can also use the water bath; With the aid of a slotted spoon or spoon, remove the foam that will form on the surface of the butter, trying not to touch the liquid part. The whole process takes about 30 to 40 minutes; Wait for the butter to cool a little and strain the liquid through a sieve to remove the solids that form at the bottom of the pan, as they are formed by lactose; Put the butter in a sterilized glass jar and store it in the fridge for the first day, so that it has a hard consistency. Then the butter can be stored at room temperature.

In order for butter to last longer, it is important to store it in a sterilized glass jar. Then, put boiled water in the flask and wait 10 minutes, letting it dry naturally on a clean cloth, with the mouth facing downwards so that impurities from the air do not enter the flask. After drying, the bottle should be tightly capped and used when needed.